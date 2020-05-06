Miami-Dade Homicide Detectives Investigating Shooting That Resulted In One Dead, Two Others Wounded; Approached Residence, Opened Fire

The Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one dead and two others wounded. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. Photo credit Marco Curaba / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one dead and two others wounded yesterday May 5. According to investigators, at approximately 9 p.m., the three victims were standing outside of the residence, when an unknown subject or subjects approached and opened fire, striking all three victims. The subject or subjects then fled in an unknown direction.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced one of the victims, Kristopher Vega, 21, deceased on the scene. The other two victims, 24 and 22 years of age, who’s names were withheld, were transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center and are listed in stable condition.

The incident took place at 1741 NW 88 Street, Miami, Florida.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”