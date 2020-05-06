Jus’ Sayin’ – Someday You’re Going to Tell Your Grandchildren What It Was Like to be Free in America

General George Washington (left) with his army at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania during the winter of 1777- 1778, from the Valley Forge Historical Society. Photo source: Shutterstock.com, licensed.

FORT WORTH, TX – Roughly two hundred and forty two years ago, Washington and his men were in Valley Forge. They were about to come face to face with the world’s largest army on earth to build a new, free nation. His men were hungry, suffering with frost bite, some had no shoes or boots and wrapped their feet in rags. But they stayed and fought by Washington’s side because they believed in the dream that was going to form the greatest country the world had ever seen.

Never did the British think a bunch of patch work colonists could succeed in defeating them. But these new American’s had heart and dreams and wished to be free of an intolerant government that shackled them with taxes and tried to make them bend their knee to King George.

It was a folly that the American troops, using their own muskets – yes the same arms that the British army used, were able to defeat the oppressive King and form a new untested Constitutional Republic. It was a government that gave the power to the states and allowed for a small central federal government. Ben Franklin is quoted as saying, “You have a Republic—if you can keep it,” or words to that effect.

Tonight I am sitting here, taking a break from writing my third book and asking myself what is happening to our country? Our Federal government is an over bloated bureaucracy filled with life time politicians and gradually they are trying to take our liberties from us. They want to silence us if our opinion disagrees with theirs. They have taken God from our schools and now want to dictate when we can worship the God most of our forefathers believed in. They want our guns because they believe that no one should have military grade weapons. Our fore fathers fought with the guns they had and these guns were no different from what the British army carried. They say an AR-15 is a military weapon but they are snaky enough to not bring up the law that clearly states what a military grade weapon is.

Honestly, do you fear your Government? State, local or Federal? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 6, 2020

To put it plainly, we, the American people, are entitled by our Constitution that our fore fathers fought, died and bled for to have those same weapons. They are only trying to perpetrate a hoax on us because they fear us. They have an alternative interpretation of what the Second amendment clearly states. “The right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” That is exactly what our founding fathers wanted. Within the confines of the Constitution they also gave the power to the people to overthrow an oppressive government. The government should fear the people. After all, they work for us and not the other way around.

The war is waging as you read this, and you have that opportunity because we have the first amendment. But if they had their way it would be far different. Ever so slowly they are eroding our right to free speech. As an example, when things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean. To let you rethink a reply, Twitter is running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful. Harmful to whom? I ask. It is harmful because it reveals the truth. And they can’t handle the truth.

So I ask you all, someday you’re going to tell your grandchildren what it was like to be free, to say what you wanted when you wanted without censorship, how you could buy what you wanted where you wanted, how you could work hard and earn a living for your family. Do you think they’ll believe you? And now you’re willing to toss this great nation and our freedoms away because you’re afraid of getting sick.

Jus’ Sayin’