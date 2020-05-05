Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Amtrak Train in Lake Worth Beach

Authorities responded to an Amtrak train hitting a pedestrian in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue South in the City of Lake Worth Beach. File photo credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

LAKE WORTH, FL – At approximately 9:47 am this morning, Palm Beach County Deputies and Fire Rescue personnel responded to an Amtrak train hitting a pedestrian in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue South in the City of Lake Worth Beach. Upon arrival, deputies and fire rescue personnel found a male lying in the tracks. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel announced an unidentified male deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently in route to document the scene. Once complete the Medical Examiner’s office will respond to remove the remains.

12th Avenue South from Ridge Road to Lake Osborne will be shut down until the scene is documented and cleared.