LocalSociety

Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Amtrak Train in Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

Authorities responded to an Amtrak train hitting a pedestrian in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue South in the City of Lake Worth Beach. File photo credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

LAKE WORTH, FL – At approximately 9:47 am this morning, Palm Beach County Deputies and Fire Rescue personnel responded to an Amtrak train hitting a pedestrian in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue South in the City of Lake Worth Beach. Upon arrival, deputies and fire rescue personnel found a male lying in the tracks. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel announced an unidentified male deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently in route to document the scene. Once complete the Medical Examiner’s office will respond to remove the remains.

12th Avenue South from Ridge Road to Lake Osborne will be shut down until the scene is documented and cleared.

Trespassing on rail and transit tracks or violating rail crossing laws is a losing proposition. WHEN YOU SEE TRACKS, ALWAYS THINK TRAIN! A public service announcement from The Association of American RailroadsThe Published Reporter and Operation Lifesaver.
Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

As COVID-19 Lurks, Families Are Locked Out Of Nursing Homes.…

Judith Graham

Always The Bridesmaid, Public Health Rarely Spotlighted…

Julie Rovner

Bible Prophecy: End Times ‘Birth Pangs’ Intensify…

Kari Lee Fournier
1 of 288