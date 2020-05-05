Jewish New Yorker? The Number of Dangerous Officials Being Elected to Public Office by Citizens of NYC is Alarming, How is this possible? Votes

Let’s face it… the future for the safety and well being for Jews in New York City is not a positive one. Left, NYC Mayor DeBlasio. Photo credit: A. Katz, Shutterstock.com, licensed. Right, Adolf Hitler, Dictator Of Germany, Photo credit: A. Katz, Shutterstock.com,Encyclopædia Britannica, Inc.

BOCA RATON, FL – If you’re a Jewish New Yorker with a long memory, are listening and watching the ominous, pointed jabs at our people from those in positions of elected authority and are starting to look over your shoulder, you’re not paranoid, you’re acting as you should. The signs of creeping Jew hating from office holders are surrounding us like a net and our warning antenna must be constantly on alert and our reactions must be immediate and well coordinated.

The alarming recent warning to the NYC Jewish community by Mayor DeBlasio pointedly singled out Chasidim, the most outwardly visible elements of the Jewish community as lawbreakers and contributing to the spread of the Chinese virus by their assembling for a funeral in Brooklyn, was eye opening. His tweet: “My message to the Jewish community is this simple, the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.”

Literally Hitler. — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) April 29, 2020

He was silent last week when large crowds gathered in the city to watch the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover, with hundreds gathered and no attempts to arrest them by the mayor. Why a condemnation only for “lawbreaking Jews?” Jews, throughout the centuries have been singled out, blamed and persecuted for their alleged spreading of disease and pestilence. It continues in NYC. And that is scary.

In a recent spate of hate crime attacks on Hasidic Jews in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, virtually all of he perpetrators were African-American. Yet at a news briefing reporting an 82% increase in Jew-hating incidents in the city, Mayor DeBlasio strangely blamed the attacks on “White supremacists.“ Why didn’t he single out and warn blacks of a police crackdown on their communities if they did not cease and desist from their violence against Jews? Let’s face it… the future for the safety and well being for Jews in the city is not a positive one. Charles Barron, an overt Jew/Israel hater and one time city councilman now sits in the State Assembly. How is this possible? Votes. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx is linked closely to Jew/Israel hating sister Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

The number of such dangerous elected officials being elected to office by the citizens of New York City is alarming. We can no longer avoid coming to the conclusion that there is a growing threat to our Jewish community in the city by our elected leaders who brandish their anti-Semitic prejudices openly without regard for political repercussions. This has to come to an end. We must rally our numbers at election time to remove these people from office and replace them with those who hold the precepts of our Constitution dear and close to their hearts.

The power is in our hands. Let’s do it!