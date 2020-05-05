Florida’s Largest Credit Union, Suncoast, Supports Coronavirus Relief Efforts With $1 Million Contribution In Areas of Healthcare, Hunger, Education Orgs

“While we are focused on supporting our members financially, we feel a moral obligation to support other basic needs during this very challenging time. We admire and are inspired by other charitable organizations who are providing relief through private donations like ours,” said Suncoast Credit Union President & CEO Kevin Johnson. “People are struggling through no fault of their own and because of the support of our Board of Directors, Suncoast is committed to doing what we can to address these serious needs.”

TAMPA, FL – Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, announces a one million dollar donation to provide economic relief to those affected by COVID-19 in the communities the credit union serves. As an essential service provider, the credit union has been on the front lines interacting from a safe distance with employees and members who have also been affected. That unique window created the will to assess and assist with problems associated with the coronavirus.

After careful review, executives of the credit union made the decision to focus on three primary areas of need that correlate to the history and core values of the credit union. These key areas have been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and specific organizations names are attached. Funds will be distributed to relieve stress in the areas of:

Healthcare

Hunger

Education

While Suncoast has been an active member of the communities it serves both as a community partner and through the funding of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation, this donation is the first of its size during the credit union’s 86 year history.

“While we are focused on supporting our members financially, we feel a moral obligation to support other basic needs during this very challenging time. We admire and are inspired by other charitable organizations who are providing relief through private donations like ours,” said Suncoast Credit Union President & CEO Kevin Johnson. “People are struggling through no fault of their own and because of the support of our Board of Directors, Suncoast is committed to doing what we can to address these serious needs.”

Organizations will be notified of specific donations beginning the first week of May. Organizations have been selected due to need, viability and sustainability and with consideration to the Mission, Vision and Core Values of Suncoast Credit Union.

In 1990, Suncoast Credit Union founded the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to benefit sick children and their families and to support educational initiatives. The foundation is a vehicle for Suncoast to support the communities served and assist residents who live there. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised and donated over $29 million to help provide a better future for the children of the communities Suncoast serves. In 2019, the Foundation donated $3.5 million. This particular contribution is separate from and in addition to the Foundation giving.

