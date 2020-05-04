Suspect Wanted For Posing as Home Owners Association Worker in Greenacres; Stole Prescription Medication and Jewelry From Senior

According to police, the suspect was so bold that he told the resident he needed to check and see if there were any water leaks in the home. Once the resident stepped out of the room he rummaged through her personal property stealing prescription medication and jewelry.

GREENACRES, FL – A male suspect is wanted for posing as a home owners association (HOA) worker and stealing items from an elderly resident in Greenacres Florida. According to police, the suspect was so bold that he told the resident he needed to check and see if there were any water leaks in the home. Once the resident stepped out of the room he rummaged through her personal property stealing prescription medication and jewelry.

A home surveillance video captured the suspect who is seen going through personal belongings while the resident had gone upstairs; when she comes down he quickly outside and then came back in. When he left the resident realized items were missing and video footage was reviewed. The incident occurred on May 1, 2020 between 3:15 pm and 3:45 pm in the City of Greenacres.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.