Suspect Wanted For Posing as Home Owners Association Worker in Greenacres; Stole Prescription Medication and Jewelry From Senior

By Joe Mcdermott
GREENACRES, FL – A male suspect is wanted for posing as a home owners association (HOA) worker and stealing items from an elderly resident in Greenacres Florida. According to police, the suspect was so bold that he told the resident he needed to check and see if there were any water leaks in the home. Once the resident stepped out of the room he rummaged through her personal property stealing prescription medication and jewelry. 

A home surveillance video captured the suspect who is seen going through personal belongings while the resident had gone upstairs; when she comes down he quickly outside and then came back in. When he left the resident realized items were missing and video footage was reviewed. The incident occurred on May 1, 2020 between 3:15 pm and 3:45 pm in the City of Greenacres.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

