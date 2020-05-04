CrimeOpinionsSociety

COPS: Suspect, Donnell Holloman, 51, Arrested for Burglary to a Business During a State of Emergency in the City of Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH, FL – Detectives assigned to the City of Lake Worth Beach were investigating a burglary that took place April 8, 2020, to the Hookah Lounge located on North Dixie Highway, in the City of Lake Worth Beach. 

The investigation led to the identity of Donnell Holloman as one of the male suspects that entered the business and helped himself to a television that was hanging on the wall along with a few other items.

Today, May 4, 2020, detectives located Donnell Holloman and arrested him on Burglary To An Unoccupied Structure State of Emergency and Petit Larceny.  He is currently residing in the PBC Jail. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, Donnell has a long history of arrests for burglary in Palm Beach County. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

