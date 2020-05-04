If you watch enough current events news programs on T.V. when they interview students and young adults on the street or on the campuses of colleges and universities, when you ask simple questions, you get blank stares and no answers. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – In the United States, we spend more money on education than any other country in the world. You would think with that expenditure that we would be turning out mostly qualified and intellectually savvy and qualified graduates, but it seems instead, we are turning out too many “educational illiterates”. We must be doing something wrong. Maybe our schools should be charged with “educational malpractice”?

If you watch enough current events news programs on T.V. when they interview students and young adults on the street or on the campuses of colleges and universities, when you ask simple questions like, you get blank stares and no answers. In addition, I saw “persons on the street interview” where the person conducting the interview asked the interviewees what they thought about the Trump tax plan. They thought it was terrible and that it favored only the rich 1% and corporations. Then the interviewer asked the people about Bernie Sanders tax plan (but the questions asked were actually provisions of the Trump tax plan). All said that they agreed with “Bernies” plan. When the interviewer told them that Bernie’s plan was actually Trump’s plan, they were all amazed and chagrined and had to admit they might be wrong about Trump’s plan. So much for the Marxist/Socialist indoctrination in the schools and main stream media. This is the “modus operandi” of the Marxist/Socialists (a/k/a Democrats and Progressives) in trying to instill their agenda of discrediting free enterprise capitalism in favor of the misery producing Marxism/Socialism (a recent poll taken showed that over 40% of millennial’s said they favored Socialism over Capitalism). It seems, unfortunately, that the George Soros, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, AOC and the “SQUAD”, and Tom Steyer coalition are winning the hearts and minds of the very gullible younger generation (the Millennial’s) by constant indoctrination in the schools and universities and by the left-leaning media.

In the words of that great statesman, Sir Winston Churchill; “If you’re not a liberal by the age of 20, you have no heart, and if you’re not a conservative by the age of 40, you have no brains”. Truer words were never spoken. Not only are our youth and young adults being brain-washed, they are being used by nefarious people such as the aforementioned George Soros, Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer, the Congressional Black Caucus, Elizabeth Warren, the Democrat National Committee headed by two Marxist/Socialists, Tom Perez and Keith Ellison, and a host of other groups and organizations of the leftist persuasion.

The establishment and the government “Deep State”, are working their tails off to undermine the “evil” capitalist, President Donald Trump, who is trying to “Make America Great Again” by his actions and policies in the Oval Office, against a vicious organized resistance movement espoused by the Democrats.

Right minded, patriotic citizens must not let these sinister forces succeed in undermining our country and our president. Get involved in your schools and challenge the powers-to-be to bring excellence back so that we don’t keep processing “educational illiterates” like we are producing today.