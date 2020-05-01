Bible Prophecy: End Times ‘Birth Pangs’ Intensify Considerably

Wars and rumors of wars, famine, pestilences, and earthquakes in diverse places. We do indeed see birth pangs associated with these signs as having increased—and we see them getting closer and closer together in many different areas. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

WISCONSIN – The Holy Bible is the only book that foretells the future. Of those expert theologians who study both the Bible and the ancient Aramaic, Hebrew, and Greek languages, many agree on certain points involving the upcoming ‘winding down of events’ on Earth—and they caution us that Jesus commanded that we are to be watchful of the times and seasons so that we are not caught unaware.

The scholars also tell us that the difference between the ‘watchful waiting’ over the years and that of the present time is the fact that the ‘fig tree,’ meaning Israel, who are God’s chosen people through whom the Messiah Jesus Christ and God’s Law would be delivered, has now fully regathered—as of May 14, 1948. Although scattered to the nations in 70 A.D., Israel never ceased to exist as a people—as did all other ancient groups.

Ezekiel 36 foretells God bringing Israel back from all lands in His ‘vision of the dry bones,’ which miraculously took place within the prophesied 24-hour period. The Bible says that all end times events will occur during the generation of the fig tree. Since Psalms 90:10 refers to a generation as 70 to 80 years, this puts us ‘this/close’ to these most glorious of events unfolding.

Now, we remember that when the disciples asked Jesus what the signs would be in the last days, Jesus told them wars and rumors of wars, famine, pestilences, and earthquakes in diverse places. And we do indeed see birth pangs associated with these signs as having increased—and we see them getting closer and closer together in many different areas.

One principle birth pang, in terms of wars and rumors of wars, involves the Ezekiel 38 War of Gog and Magog—and it’s abundantly clear that all of the players are in place for that war, including Russia, Iran, Turkey, and several other countries. We also know that there are a number of different scenarios that could trigger World War III, including India versus Pakistan—or Russia, China, or Iran versus the United States.

In addressing the topic of famines, evidence shows that they have become more intense and more severe worldwide. We have the drought in Somalia, for example—which means that 750,000 people could die. As well, the U. N. says that tens of thousands of people have died in East Africa’s worst drought in 60 years.

Add to that the swarms of locusts threatening the Middle East, which is unprecedented and bringing about famine—experts are saying that by July, this could increase 500-fold! Additionally, Israel is preparing for the first possible desert locust infestation in seven years.

In moving onto the subject of pestilences, we of course now have the worldwide Coronavirus. While no one knows whether this is a judgment on this evil world, it wouldn’t be without merit to suspect that the world is definitely getting ‘shaken up a bit.’ Perhaps the Lord is directing folks back to His Word, making them figure out just where they stand in terms of their faith. There is virtually no person worldwide who has not been affected by this highly-infectious contagion. Yes, being hunkered down under ‘house-arrest’ is a definite indicator on where we are in terms of the ‘signs of the times.’

In terms of citing other pestilences, we also have HIV, which has been here for a while. As well, each year there are more than 200 million cases of malaria worldwide, with over 400,000 deaths.

Earthquakes have also increased exponentially—and they are occurring in diverse places. We note that magnitude 6.0 or greater earthquakes since 1900 have become more and more numerous—according to the U. S. Geological Survey, there have been more than 10,000 strong earthquakes around the world. And quite recently, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the eastern shores of Russia. Tsunami reports were issued all the way to Hawaii. There also was a 6.1 magnitude earthquake just off of the coast of the Philippines.

Yellowstone Volcano is a super volcano that has the potential to be the most powerful and dangerous volcano in the world. In March of this year, Yellowstone National Park was rocked by 111 earthquakes, including two cluster earthquakes. Could this be a sign that Yellowstone volcano is waking up? Indeed, scientists noted that a large section of Yellowstone is breathing quite heavily from magna under the surface—a foreboding situation that definitely has these scientists shaken up. If this super volcano were to blow, there would be huge ramifications. Such an event could be expected to kill as many as 90,000 people immediately, and to also spread a ten-foot layer of molten ash as far as 1,000 miles from the park.

We also know, based upon Bible prophecy, that there will be birth pangs on the geopolitical front. These also are increasing in number. Russia, Iran, and Turkey are the major players in the prophesied Ezekiel 38-39 War of Gog and Magog. These three countries are coming together closer than ever before. So many things happen nearly every day now in terms of provoking this war—and of course within the last couple of years, Turkey has turned from being pro-West to anti-Israel.

Of course, no matter what is going on elsewhere in the world, our attention always reverts back to one very small country in the Middle East: Israel. Yes, everything centers on Israel, a country that is merely the size of New Jersey. As we all know, Jerusalem is God’s time clock. Zechariah 12:3 tells us, “And in that day will I make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people: all that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces, though all of the people of the earth be gathered together against it.” Zechariah 12:9 tells us, “It shall be in that day that I will seek to destroy all the nations that come against Jerusalem.”

And this is where President Trump enters the picture, with such a significant prophetic role. Trump has Israel’s back in a very strong way. He has sanctioned Russia, Iran, and Turkey—and his activities in the Middle East are moving this coalition together on an even higher level of cooperation than we’ve seen before. China is also going to be a significant, major final-day player in this region. Probably the biggest concern for those observing Russia and China in this region is the amount of business that these two scheming countries are doing with Israel, a very unsettling concept, to be sure.

And let’s not forget another piece of the puzzle, which ties into the fact that Russia and China countries are suddenly so very enamored with Israel. There have been huge gas and oil finds off of the coast of Tel Aviv and Haifa. Russia came in right away and wanted to execute a joint venture with oil representatives in Houston, Texas and Israel on some of these oil fields. They desire to be a big player on these finds. We also see in Iran and Syria where Russia pretends to be helping out, but is actually just interested in Israel’s gas.

Students of Bible prophecy realize that this represents the ‘hooks in the jaw’ (Ezekiel 38:4) of Russia referred to in Scripture, which will initiate Russia’s involvement in the Iranian/Israel conflict.

God is using President Trump in Israel, and also in the international community. President Trump has a special relationship with Israel, in terms of the U. S. embassy move to Jerusalem and his support of Israel’s right to the Golan Heights. Also worth mentioning, however, is Trump’s pushing early on of a two-state plan—which he referred to as his ‘Deal of the Century.’

This is one area where Trump is not displaying understanding, and those familiar with Bible prophecy are no doubt continuing to lobby him against attempting to create an Arab state in Judea and Samaria—a land giveaway is not what God had in mind when He gave the region that spans the river in Egypt to the Euphrates River to the Jews. Moreover, this area is key to Israel’s success, or defense, in the future.

Worth noting are the many weather, and other, catastrophes—including 9/11—that happened at the exact same time that the United States was involved in meetings on dividing the land of Israel. Bill Koenig is a White House correspondent who focuses on world news that is Biblically relevant and White House news from a Christian perspective. In 2017, he wrote a book entitled Eye to Eye: Facing the Consequences of Dividing Israel. In it, he displays resounding proof of these weather events and their associated timing—events that most assuredly demonstrate that God will continue to rebuke those leaders and their nations who attempt to divide His land.

Nonetheless, in terms of the rest of Israel’s struggles, Trump has been a great friend and ally. And that’s a blessing for Israel, as it also has its hands full with its ongoing conflict with the Iranians, a struggle that could blow up at any time. All it would take would be the enemy lobbing something over the Golan Heights at Israel—at which point Israel’s ‘Samson effect’ would take place, which is a tacit agreement whereby Israel’s stance is that it will hit back with lethal force, even if it means taking their own country out.

We already saw a very close call in this area in the summer of 2018, when Iran was very close to ‘crossing Israel’s red line’—both countries were very close to war. However, Russia then told Iran to back off of the Golan Heights and the border, and Iran complied—thus calming down the situation. But it’s much more dangerous now for Israel because of the ongoing threats in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq.

But the good news is that Israel does now have somebody in the White House who fully understands what is going on, and Israel also has the benefit of Secretary of State Pompeo, who was at the C. I. A. at one time and responsible for giving President Trump an Intel report five days a week. Pompeo understands the problem, as does Vice President Pence—and both are well-versed in Bible prophecy, as well.

Yet another huge birth pang taking place on the geopolitical front is the international effort to bring about a one-world government, an endeavor that has the current Pope in complete agreement. And there is also something else going on behind the scenes that we are not being told. It’s called ‘technocracy,’ which is the government’s control of society or industry by an elite group of technical experts. These experts are trying their best to promote globalism and their agenda, which is absolutely not ‘love of Country’ and democracy. And they’ve made vast strides during this Coronavirus outbreak, since they are able to take advantage of people’s heightened fear at this time.

Many who follow the vast changes within the United States even in the last several years believe that if Trump hadn’t been elected President, this Country may well have already succumbed to socialism—and been well on its way to a one-world government/one world order. All foretold in Scripture, of course, are these forces that are at work—some knowingly and some unknowingly.

We remember in Revelation 13 that the Anti-Christ, after being assassinated, comes back to life and gets his power from the Devil—and then the entire world worships him under a one-world global system. This is when we will see the implanted chip, in the hand or forehead, come into play—a technology that is currently well on its way toward implementation in terms of research. Nevertheless, while technocracy involves the elites and Progressives, they are merely pawns in Satan’s method of operation in which he ultimately wants to be worshipped and to destroy Israel.

And the Pope is not the only one behind this movement toward globalism. Recently, former U. K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called on world leaders to form a temporary global government in response to the Coronavirus pandemic that would involve the G20, the United Nations Security Council, and the World Bank International Monetary System. And by the way, with regard to a one-world economic system, a one-world currency called the SDR (Special Drawing Rights) is already being pushed.

Keep in mind that the rest of the world knows that to bring about a one-world government, the USA has to go—culturally and morally. They know if they can collapse our morals, then our whole country will collapse. Sadly, they probably won’t even have to lift a finger in this devious plan. Enter the Progressive movement that runs rampant today, a movement that promotes hatred of anything associated with Christianity, Country, or family. President Lincoln’s prescient worry may well come to pass in that American will never be destroyed from the outside—but from within.

Many of these Progressive folks live right here in this country, but hate most things associated with its Judeo Christian principles and values. Another ‘sign of the times,’ as Bible prophecy also talks of a falling away from the Christian faith, of spiritual warfare drawing people away from sound doctrine toward a doctrine of demons, where people want to hear what pleases them rather than what they need to hear—and Scripture also warns of perilous times that will come.

Yes, final days are aligning. But we who know Bible prophecy are keenly aware that things are not falling apart. Rather, they are coming together. Events will happen the way that they are supposed to happen, and it will continue to play out that way.

Rest assured, however, that God is still on His Throne, and in ultimate control. Satan may have the keys to Earth for a time, but God’s people are everywhere. Evangelicals familiar with the higher workings inside of Trump’s government confirm that God is well represented in the State Department, the Pentagon, the C.I.A., the military—His Born-Again Believers are everywhere (including in the mission fields as missionaries on this Earth, thankfully). There may not be a lot of them, but they are there.

And God will use them as we see the final days unfold. As a result of all these spiraling events, the most important thing that we can do is to continue to pray for our leadership in their Biblical role, where God has placed them in a time ‘such as this.’

As for the rest of us, there are four areas of the Church life that the Bible counsels will keep us on the straight and narrow until Jesus comes for us. We should continue steadfastly in Bible study, fellowship, communion, and prayer—with our focus on obeying and trusting in God. This is easily achievable for all of us. We will not be able to turn this ‘Titanic’ around at this point, but we can do whatever we can to continue to spread Our Lord’s Gospel—Jesus’ directive before he ascended from the Mount of Olives.

The current storms of life will intensify, just like labor pains. But we are to be of good courage, and to remember that God is our ever-present help. Amidst all of the evil that abounds, we also should remember to take the Bible’s advice and ‘guard our heart, as it is the wellspring of life.’

We know that our Lord will be returning for His Church, as we are not ‘appointed unto wrath’—and thus will not go through the Tribulation, since that is God’s wrath upon the Earth. We see this truth in I Thessalonians 5:9, “For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ.” Just as Noah and his family were ‘lifted out of’ the flood, just as the Jews were spared from the plagues of Egypt, and just as Lot and his family were spared from the judgment on Sodom and Gomorrah—so, too, shall the Church be spared from this time of God’s pouring out of His wrath.

And so we rest securely in the knowledge that the Rapture is imminent—it could happen at any time now! There are no prophecies that have yet to be fulfilled before the Rapture occurs.

Truly, this is an amazing day, because our Lord and Messiah is coming soon—our blessed Yeshua! And we are told to be watchful and ready. Although Jesus said in Matthew 36, “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only,” He also cautioned us to be aware of the times and seasons—to not be caught unaware.

Indeed, we remember a time when His people were not paying attention to Bible prophecy, as they should have been. This was during Passover, the only time that Jesus allowed Himself to be worshipped. He wept bitterly when entering Jerusalem on a donkey during this celebration because they did not know that He was the Messiah. He knew that ultimately, Israel would end up rejecting Him. And yet they should have known, according to prophecy in the Book of Daniel.

But we who follow Bible prophecy closely are excited to see so many birth pangs now coming closer and closer together, as they become more and more intense. We know innately that we are not only in the last days, but even in the last hours—and as we eagerly venture a glance at the timepiece of Eternity, we breathlessly discover that the clock is indeed portentously and thunderously chiming ‘a quarter to midnight.’

Look up, fellow Believers in Christ! ‘Your redemption does indeed draweth nigh!’