Suspect Wanted for Car Creeping in the Sun Terra Community, Lake Belvedere Estates

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a car creeping incident which took place earlier this week in the Sun Terra Community, within Lake Belvedere Estates.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, during the early morning hours on April 27, 2020, a female suspect captured on surveillance video entered unlocked vehicles on Quartz Terrance in the Sun Terra Community.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.