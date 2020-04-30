CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wanted for Car Creeping in the Sun Terra Community, Lake Belvedere Estates

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Investigators are seeking assistance in identifying a female suspect involved in car creeping incidents which took place earlier this week in the Sun Terra Community, in Lake Belvedere Estates. 

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, during the early morning hours on April 27, 2020, a female suspect captured on surveillance video entered unlocked vehicles on Quartz Terrance in the Sun Terra Community.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

