Man Pulls Gun on Woman At Drive-Through ATM in Lauderdale Lakes

By Joe Mcdermott
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A woman was attempting to use a drive-thru ATM in Lauderdale Lakes when she was faced with a subject pointing a gun at her. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released surveillance video of the subject who attempted to rob the woman at gunpoint.

The attempted armed robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, April 24 at the SunTrust Bank located at 3649 W. Oakland Park Blvd. The victim pulled up to the ATM and was about to use it when the subject approached the driver’s side window and pulled out a gun. He pointed it toward the victim and demanded she put her bank PIN into the ATM to withdraw money. That’s when she immediately fled in her vehicle. No one in the victim’s vehicle was injured, and no money was stolen.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

