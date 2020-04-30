CrimeLocalSociety

Female, 58, Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Pizza Parlor In Lauderdale Lakes

By Jessica Mcfadyen
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash which occurred Wednesday night at the 3800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to investigators, just before 9 p.m. April 29, Josie Marie Francois, 58, was traveling westbound in a 2013 silver Honda Civic on West Oakland Park Boulevard when her vehicle veered off the roadway in a northwesterly direction.

The Honda Civic continued to veer, driving over the raised concrete curb and through a sandy/grass field, before sideswiping a commercial-grade dumpster and finally striking the southernmost portion of the shopping plaza occupied by Domino’s Pizza.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Francois to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

