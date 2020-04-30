Disgrace: Government’s Malicious Prosecution of Michael Flynn Was Orchestrated at The Highest Level of Law Enforcement Agencies

Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as he speak at the Defense Intelligence Agency change of directorship at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, July 24, 2012. Photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo, United States Department of Defense. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute DOD endorsement.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Imagine giving 33 years of your life in the service of your country (the Marine Corps) only to have a rogue group of “dirty cops” (the hierarchy of the FBI), bamboozle you into committing a non-existent crime and ruining your life? Well, that’s what the latest recovered documents show what happened to Lt. General Michael Flynn.

General Flynn’s only “crime” was that he was associated with the newly elected President Trump, the #1 enemy of the heads of the FBI headed up by that sanctimonious director, James Comey. The recovered documents prove that a conspiracy was hatched to get General Flynn to break the law or to have him resign or be fired by President Trump as Trump’s National Security Adviser. The hatred of Trump by the hierarchy of the FBI (also the Obama State Department) was the motivating factor in going after Flynn on trumped up charges. It was a set up from the beginning by the FBI by coming over to the White House to have a “chat” with General Flynn, who was not represented by counsel, as it was only supposed to be a friendly chat.

The newly released papers show that the investigators were going over to interview Flynn, not to just chat, but with the insidious purpose of trapping him into lying to the FBI (lying to the FBI is a crime). That was a criminal act by the FBI, not General Flynn.

Even after the interview, the agents who interviewed him thought that Flynn had told the truth, but the “big shots” in headquarters didn’t like that assessment, they wanted a scalp in the Trump Administration and General Flynn was the fall guy. They informed Flynn that he lied to the FBI and therefore committed a crime.

During their decision to go after Flynn, they said that if he didn’t admit to lying they not only would prosecute him, but they would also go after his son. As any loving father of a son, Flynn had a dilemma, should he admit to something he didn’t do to save his son from prosecution? Realizing that fighting the FBI was a difficult undertaking, he reluctantly “admitted” that he lied in order to save his son. What a terrible thing to do to a decorated war veteran with 33 years of service.

In trying to fight this miscarriage of justice, Flynn had to hire a lawyer(s) to represent him (in Wash. D.C. lawyers don’t come cheap). He had to dig deep into his savings (he was not rich man) and mortgage his house just to pay for his legal defense. This whole affair brought General Flynn to the doorsteps of personal bankruptcy.

I predict that this unsavory affair brought about by the highest echelon of our justice system, will result in criminal charges being brought against the high officials (not the rank and file) of the FBI, the Justice Department, and other officials in the Obama Administration (John Brennan, James Clapper, Susan Rice etc.).

This should never have to happen to anyone in any future administration, whether Democrat or Republican. I believe that the presiding judge should vacate his guilty plea because of government malpractice, if not, President Trump should pardon him. In addition, General Flynn should sue the government for “malicious prosecution” as he definitely was put through the legal ringer by the highest level of government law enforcement agencies.

This prosecution of General Flynn, along with the Mueller investigation of Russian collusion by the Trump campaign (rightly called a hoax), and the phony impeachment procedure orchestrated by the Democrats, which all came up with nothing but the expenditure of millions of dollars, showed how certain power-hungry people in high places, could not accept defeat by Donald Trump, against all odds, and then their quest to have him removed from office out of malice against him and his policies.

Yes, this was a disgrace.