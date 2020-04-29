With Gag Order Lifted, Roger Stone Releases Public Statement On Warrants and FBI Raid Which “Yielded No Evidence Used Against Me At Trial”

PALM BEACH, FL – Political operative and widely known consultant Roger Stone, now at 67 years of age, has spent most of his adult life working in the political arena and on reelection committees, some of which date back to President Richard Nixon. Stone, who lives locally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is set to begin his 40-month sentence for obstructing Congress.

While under a gag order for the majority of his trial issued by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, Stone could say little to nothing publicly in his own defense for roughly the last year or more. With that order now lifted, he has today released the following statement regarding the release of search warrants as well as comments on the prosecutors and FBI investigators whom he states ‘found no evidence’ against him for the multitude of crimes sought.

The search warrants ordered released today by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper proves the baseless over-reach of the Mueller witch hunt and exonerate me from the crazed left-wing media charges of Russian collusion, Wikileaks collaboration and the receipt and dissemination of stolen e-mails, false narratives that ruined my life for the last 3 years. Although there are private communications contained in the warrants, they prove no crimes. I have no trepidation about their release as they confirm there was no illegal activity and certainly no Russian collusion by me during the 2016 Election. There is, to this day, no evidence that I had or knew about the source or content of the Wikileaks disclosures prior to their public release.

Nearly every day, I would turn on the news and open the papers and read that I had committed treason against our great country, that I would be charged with espionage, trafficking in stolen e-mails and other cyber-crimes. Ultimately, despite the colonoscopy into my life, the Muller investigation could not find what the media wanted and insisted was there or that I did anything wrong in the 2016 election of my friend, President Donald Trump. Although I was not part of his formal campaign, I worked hard-and legally-to help elect the President.

The search warrants and the affidavits used to support them released today clearly demonstrate the overreach of the Mueller investigation. Prosecutors and FBI investigators alleged, under oath, to several federal judges and magistrates that they had probable cause to investigate me for outrageous crimes for which they had and found no evidence. In the early days of the Mueller inquisition, the crimes they tried to pin on me were: “Conspiracy Against the United States” “Foreign Contribution Ban” “Fraud and Related Activities in Connection with Computers” “Wire Fraud” “Aiding and Abetting” “Unauthorized Access of a Protected Computer” “Accessory After the Fact” just to name a few. All of this based on nothing more than the exercise of my First Amendment rights and my public Twitter feed.

When my attorneys argued the warrants and affidavits were nothing more than a collection of conclusory statements, the Judge in my case sided with the Mueller inquisitors. We forcefully argued that the warrants and the affidavits lacked evidence and only contained supposition. There were no factual allegations supporting the issuance of the warrants. They were clearly based on misrepresentations by the FBI and the Muller team.

The uncharged conduct- crimes the Mueller dirty cops said they had probable cause to secure the warrants – particularly relied upon the assumptions the Russian state was responsible for hacking of the DNC. The Government admitted in discovery in my trial that they relied on a redacted draft memo from Crowdstike- hardly an unbiased or credible source and the Government admitted the FBI never inspected the DNC servers. Screenshots of a computer server are like photos of a murder weapon-they cannot be examined. The sur-reply filed by former Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Kravis claiming the Mueller investigators had additional proof that the Russians hacked the DNC, included none of the alleged proof and was a fraud upon the Court. I was barred by Judge Jackson from proving this at trial through the production of forensic evidence and the testimony of experts such as former NSA Russia specialist and Technical Director, Bill Binney.

The much-publicized raid and exhaustive 13- hour search of my home and office yielded no evidence used against me at trial. When no evidence of Russian collusion, collaboration with Wikileaks, receipt or dissemination of stolen e-mails- including the stolen e-mails of John Podesta – was found, I was charged with lying to Congress even though there was no underlying crime to lie about and the Trump campaign’s interest in the already announced Wikileaks disclosures was a matter of public record. Testifying voluntary I had no intent or motive to lie as the matters I am charged with lying about were already in the public domain.

Roger Stone