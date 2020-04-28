LocalSociety

Two-Vehicle Crash Kills 69-Year-Old Woman In Hollywood Florida

By Joe Mcdermott
HOLLYWOOD, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash which occurred Monday night at an intersection that borders both Hollywood and Dania Beach.  

According to Broward County investigators, just before 8 p.m. April 27, Pamela Ennis, 69, was traveling eastbound in a 2008 Toyota Corolla on Charleston Street attempting to cross North 22nd Avenue. 

Jerrold Pough Jr. 19, of Hollywood was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger, traveling southbound on North 22nd Avenue approaching Charleston Street with one passenger, Alvaris Dawson Jr., 19, of Dania Beach. Both vehicles proceeded into the intersection. The Dodge Charger struck the driver’s side door of Ennis’ Corolla. The impact caused both vehicles to move to the southeast corner of the intersection where they came to a final rest in Dania Beach.

Hollywood Fire Rescue transported both drivers and the passenger to Memorial Regional Hospital. Ennis died at the hospital. Fault was not determined in the report. The investigation is ongoing. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

