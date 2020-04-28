Two-Vehicle Crash Kills 69-Year-Old Woman In Hollywood Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash which occurred Monday night at an intersection that borders both Hollywood and Dania Beach.

According to Broward County investigators, just before 8 p.m. April 27, Pamela Ennis, 69, was traveling eastbound in a 2008 Toyota Corolla on Charleston Street attempting to cross North 22nd Avenue.

Jerrold Pough Jr. 19, of Hollywood was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger, traveling southbound on North 22nd Avenue approaching Charleston Street with one passenger, Alvaris Dawson Jr., 19, of Dania Beach. Both vehicles proceeded into the intersection. The Dodge Charger struck the driver’s side door of Ennis’ Corolla. The impact caused both vehicles to move to the southeast corner of the intersection where they came to a final rest in Dania Beach.

Hollywood Fire Rescue transported both drivers and the passenger to Memorial Regional Hospital. Ennis died at the hospital. Fault was not determined in the report. The investigation is ongoing.