Crime Stoppers: Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery at Two Palm Beach County Little Caesars Pizza Restaurants Within 20 Minutes

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, in his late teens to early twenties, approximately 5’07” – 5’09” with a slender build.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – A suspect wanted by police for armed robberies at two separate Little Caesars Pizza restaurants with 15 minutes. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 an unknown masked, armed suspect robbed the Little Caesars Pizza restaurant, located in the 1300 block of Military Trail, West Palm Beach, just before 9:00 pm (8:56 pm), then approximately twenty minutes later, at 9:19 pm, the same suspect robbed the Little Caesars Pizza restaurant located in the 5000 block of Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.