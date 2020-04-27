Is “Moderate” Joe Biden Pushing a Radical Agenda?

Then Vice President Joe Biden makes a pointing gesture as he delivers a speech at the campaign event for democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Photo credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – The Democrats and the media (mostly one in the same) are proclaiming that Joe Biden is the person who will be a steady hand in leading our country, in other words, he’s a “moderate” compared to the “evil” President Trump. Is Joe Biden really a “moderate” or is he a “closet” radical in “sheep’s clothing”?

Well, let’s take a look at what he proposes to the electorate:

He’s for a government mandated $15 minimum wage. He’s in favor of tuition free Community College. He’s in favor of wiping out student debt. He’s in favor of banning “assault weapons (which really aren’t “assault” weapons, they are semi-automatic rifles). He’s in favor of a pathway to citizenship and free health care for illegal aliens. He wants to de-criminalize illegal entry into our country He wants to raise our income taxes, not only on the rich. He’s committed to naming a “black woman” to the U.S. Supreme Court (would you call that racial or gender pandering?) He’s in favor of the “Green New Deal.”

Those are just some of the proposals that Joe Biden has declared he is for. Would you call those proposals a “moderate” set of proposals?

Joe Biden and the Democrats are banking their victory in November by appealing to race, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation. It’s “Identity Politics” in its extreme. Will it work? The odds makers in Las Vegas don’t seem to think so. They, at the present time, think it’s going to be a Trump landslide come November.

The Democrat Party is a fractured party trying to accommodate two diverse factions within the framework of their party. The so-called party establishment (Moderates) and the Bernie Sanders faction (Radicals) headed up by “The Squad”, which includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Thalib, and Ayanna Pressley, who are all aligned with the Marxist/Socialist philosophy. It seems that this very vocal group of radicals are pulling the Democrats way far to the left and it seems Joe Biden is latching on to most of their radical agenda. Many establishment Democrats are fearful that the party is going too far left and it is hurting their chances in the coming election. In fact, many ardent Bernie Sanders supporters are saying that they will not support the candidacy of Joe Biden. This lack of enthusiasm for the Democrat candidate by the “Bernie Bros”, could cause a major problem for the Democrats come November.

What complicates the Democrats dilemma is the fact that their presumed candidate, Joe Biden, has shown signs of a cognitive mental deficiency. Will the powers-to-be in the Democrat Party let Joe Biden continue as their candidate if his condition continues to deteriorate? Only time will tell.

So, no matter who the Democrat candidate winds up to be, it will be an uphill battle for them, especially if the COVID-19 virus pandemic is brought under control and the economy rebounds as expected.