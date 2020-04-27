CrimeSociety

Fewer Youths in Juvenile Detention Amid Pandemic

By Andrea Sears
According to Vincent Schiraldi, co-director of the Columbia Justice Lab at Columbia University, the pandemic has raised the kinds of questions about detention that always should have been asked. File photo: Pixabay.

NEW YORK — A recent multi-state survey of juvenile detention shows the COVID-19 pandemic is having a dramatic impact on the juvenile justice system.

The survey, conducted by The Annie E. Casey Foundation, shows the population of many detention centers across 30 states dropped by almost 25% over the month of March.

According to Vincent Schiraldi, co-director of the Columbia Justice Lab at Columbia University, the pandemic has raised the kinds of questions about detention that always should have been asked.

“Now we’re looking at it more like the emergency it is and saying, ‘Does this kid really need to be in? Does this kid need to be in as long as he or she is in?'” he states.

Schiraldi says the number of youths in secure detention in New York City has been reduced by 36% since mid-March.

Nate Balis, director of The Casey Foundation’s Juvenile Justice Strategy Group, says the survey demonstrates that dramatic reductions in juvenile detention are possible, but it also raises more questions.

“Why is detention going down right now?” he raises. “Among who is detention going down right now, based on race, based on offense, all of that? This survey makes us want to know more about the answers to those questions.”

Balis says the juvenile justice system that emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic will be profoundly different from the one that was in place just a few weeks ago.

Schiraldi is cautiously optimistic that the changes that do take place will be positive.

“I do think that this crisis will advance the cause of decarceration and advance the cause of putting kids back home with services and supports,” he states.

The Casey Foundation plans to continue conducting its monthly survey of juvenile detention facilities for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

Andrea Sears

Andrea Sears has been a radio journalist for 30 years participating mostly at WBAI-Pacifica Radio in NYC as an editor, anchor and reporter for more than two decades. Sears contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the New York News Connection, a Bureau of the Public News Service.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

