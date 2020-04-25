HealthLocalSociety

Study: Youth Detention Decreases Amid COVID-19

By Trimmel Gomes
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

The Annie E. Casey Foundation survey covered Jan. 1 to Apr. 1, and shows a 24% reduction in youth detention, a decrease as large as the entire national decline from 2010 to 2017. Photo credit: Pixabay.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — As the new coronavirus began to spread around the United States, the population in juvenile detention centers in Florida and much of the country dropped by about one-quarter, according to a new survey.

It’s a snapshot of agencies in 30 states, and found a steep decline in the rate of admissions, with an average of 171 young people per day not entering the detention system.

Mary Marx, president and CEO of PACE Center for Girls — which has 21 centers across Florida for at-risk teens — says she anticipated the decline and contacted the state about all the options instead of confinement.

“So we said, we understand that you’re probably going to see a drop, and that we can help,” says Marx. “I mean, we are providing tele-mental health, tele-counseling, and tele-therapy to all of the girls that PACE works with. So, there is an opportunity for some of those referrals to start coming to us.”

Response to the survey varied by state. Marx thinks Florida has done a good job of using alternatives — like civil citations and diversions — rather than detention, but says more can be done.

Florida’s Department of Juvenile Justice has only confirmed 18 staffers and 4 youths who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, but critics say the agency isn’t being transparent.

The survey was conducted by the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI). The Director of the foundation’s Juvenile Justice Strategy Group, Nate Balis, says he thinks the trend of sending fewer young people to detention centers proves there are plenty of alternatives.

“Maybe we are finally really ‘right-sizing’ juvenile detention in this country,” says Balis. “We could emerge from the pandemic with a detention population that truly is young people who pose an immediate community safety risk, rather than all kinds of young people who are not a risk to public safety.”

Balis is encouraging states to start sending more resources to programs and service providers that can help keep nonviolent youth out of confinement.

The survey was conducted with the Pretrial Justice Institute and Empact Solutions. They collected data from systems that held more than 3,700 young people in secure detention on March 1.

Comment via Facebook
Trimmel Gomes

With more than 11 years as a radio and television newsman, Trimmel Gomes has traveled the world searching and covering stories while working for major news outlets like NPR, PBS and ABC. He is a regular contributor for the ABC affiliate in Florida's capital city appearing across various programming to break down the latest in politics from Florida, Georgia and Washington.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Broward Detectives Searching For Serial Shoplifters

Joe Mcdermott

Biden Says OSHA Isn’t Doing Enough To Protect Workers’ From…

Victoria Knight

COVID Risks: How Race, Income, ZIP Code Influence Who Lives…

Liz Szabo
1 of 327