Broward Detectives Searching For Serial Shoplifters

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale, Tamarac and Oakland Park detectives have released photos of four subjects they say have stolen thousands of dollars’ worth of items at local Walgreens, Publix and Family Dollar stores since March.

The most recent incident occurred on Tuesday, April 14, when the subjects entered the Family Dollar store located at 7200 Southgate Blvd. in North Lauderdale and stole multiple boxes of diapers. On Friday, March 20, the subjects stole more than $200 worth of diapers and baby products from the Walgreens at 8199 N. University Drive in Tamarac. On Monday, March 9, the subjects stole nearly $900 worth of diapers from an Oakland Park Publix located at 950 E. Commercial Blvd. Detectives believe the subjects were also involved in similar thefts recently at a Walgreens and CVS in Margate.

During these unprecedented and difficult circumstances we are living in, BSO wants to remind people there are resources available for help. If you need assistance with essential services or are experiencing a hardship, start by dialing 211, or visit 211-broward.org.

Anyone with information on the identities of these subjects is asked to contact BSO North Lauderdale Detective Justin Panza at 954-720-2250, Tamarac Detective Stacie Nelson at 954-247-6027 or Oakland Park Detective Iris Murillo at 954-202-3116. Anonymous tips can be provided through Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.