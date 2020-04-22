Childnet Awarded A $25,000 Grant From At&t To Support Vulnerable Youth During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Fort Lauderdale – ChildNet, a Community-Based Care lead agency that protects abused, abandoned and neglected children in the community is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $25,000 grant from AT&T. The emergency relief grant will provide much needed funding for youth and families in the ChildNet system of care and support them in paying for housing, food, utilities and other emergency needs.

“We are grateful for the generous donation from AT&T and for their continued partnership during these trying times.” said Larry Rein, CEO & president of ChildNet. “Their donation to our organization will help provide critical resources to our older foster youth transitioning from care who rely on organizations such as ours to survive.”

ChildNet is currently serving 4,000 foster youth and families throughout Broward and Palm Beach County. The emergency relief fund will provide aid to the 18-23-year-old population who are experiencing financial hardship due to loss of employment or loss of hours..

“Our country is grappling with an unprecedented challenge,” said Vic Beninate, Regional Director, External Affairs for AT&T. “Now more than ever before, we need to help the youth in our community, and we are committed to our continued partnership with ChildNet.”

To further assist in this time of need for youth and families under ChildNet’s care please visit: https://www.childnet.us/donate-now and www.facebook.com/ChildNet.

About ChildNet:

ChildNet was selected by the Florida Department of Children & Families to serve as the Community-Based Care (CBC) lead agency in both Broward and Palm Beach counties. As such, it is the single private nonprofit entity responsible for administration of the local child welfare system in each county. ChildNet fulfills this responsibility by managing comprehensive networks of child welfare service providers and, in Broward County, by also serving as the single centralized child welfare case management provider. The agency’s mission is to protect abused, abandoned and neglected children in the communities it serves. Fulfillment of this mission requires constant input and support from community stakeholders and service providers. For more information about ChildNet, please call 954-414-6000 in Broward or 561-352-2500 in Palm Beach, or visit www.ChildNet.us and www.facebook.com/ChildNet.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T:

AT&T is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities and improving lives. Through its community initiatives, AT&T has a long history of investing in projects that create learning opportunities; promote academic and economic achievement; or address community needs. AT&T Aspire is AT&T’s signature philanthropic initiative that drives innovation in education by bringing diverse resources to bear on the issue including funding, technology, employee volunteerism, and mentoring. Through Aspire, we’ve passed the $250 million mark on our plan to invest $350 million in education from 2008-2017.