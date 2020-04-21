Suspect Wanted for Using Counterfeit Check at Publix In Loxahatchee

The main suspect is wearing a blue jacket. Detectives consider the other two individuals “persons of interest”. This incident occurred on November 19, 2019. Publix is located in Loxahatchee.

LOXAHATCHEE, FL – Detectives are seeking information which will help identify a suspect that say is wanted for making a purchase with a counterfeit check in Loxahatchee, Florida.

According to detectives, an unknown male, accompanied by another male and female, entered Publix selected several items and successfully completed a purchase of over $400 with a counterfeit check.

The main suspect is wearing a blue jacket. Detectives consider the other two individuals “persons of interest”. This incident occurred on November 19, 2019. Publix is located in Loxahatchee.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.