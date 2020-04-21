CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wanted for Using Counterfeit Check at Publix In Loxahatchee

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

The main suspect is wearing a blue jacket. Detectives consider the other two individuals “persons of interest”. This incident occurred on November 19, 2019. Publix is located in Loxahatchee.

LOXAHATCHEE, FL – Detectives are seeking information which will help identify a suspect that say is wanted for making a purchase with a counterfeit check in Loxahatchee, Florida.

According to detectives, an unknown male, accompanied by another male and female, entered Publix selected several items and successfully completed a purchase of over $400 with a counterfeit check.

The main suspect is wearing a blue jacket. Detectives consider the other two individuals “persons of interest”. This incident occurred on November 19, 2019. Publix is located in Loxahatchee.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

How Climate Change Is Putting Doctors In The Hot Seat

Melissa Bailey

Anonymous Crime Stoppers Tip Leads To Arrest In Gas Station…

Joe Mcdermott

Call to Action: Shy Away From Products Originating or…

Alan Bergstein
1 of 298