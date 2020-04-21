SUSA Announces Acquisition of FC Fury, Paul Riley Soccer Schools; Succeeds Paul Riley As Director Of Coaching Of Albertson Soccer Club

SMITHTOWN, NY – SUSA has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of FC Fury and Paul Riley Soccer Schools while also succeeding Paul Riley as the new director of coaching for the Albertson Soccer Club. Together we will provide programming in NASSAU and SUFFOLK Counties unparalleled by any other Long Island organization or club for BOYS and GIRLS of all ages and ability levels. With SUSA set to open its new state of the art outdoor facility in Islip in the months ahead, SUSA will offer the best facilities on Long Island and be the destination for Long Island’s soccer players in both NASSAU and SUFFOLK Counties.

“We recognize the significant achievements that Paul Riley has made as a pioneer of Long Island soccer and grateful for his support for our vision. We welcome the FC Fury players to our SUSA family and are very excited about our next chapter together. There are no limitations to what we can achieve together. Flavio Ferri has joined our SUSA family and will continue his role as Director of Coaching to oversee programming at Albertson Soccer Club. Flavio offers years of playing and coaching experience and we are so happy to have him in the Club. Through our agreement with Albertson Soccer Club we will continue a tradition of the highest quality training and coaching services to our affiliated Albertson Soccer Club members.” Moussa Sy, Co-President of SUSA Soccer Training

“I look forward to providing advisory support to SUSA in college recruiting, the pathway to professional soccer, and developing nationally competitive players. SUSA has the resources and talent to be the face of Long Island soccer and I am thrilled for their future. I am always striving to provide the optimal environment for our players to develop and move to the next level. The scattering of top players and talent is an obstacle to player development. There will be no other logical choice for a player that wants to compete at youth soccer’s elite level. With the fragmented youth soccer market on Long Island, this collaboration is one that puts the interest of all of our players first.” Paul Riley, NC Courage Head Coach.

Our vision is simple. Unify Long Island soccer families and professionals. Provide the best indoor and outdoor facilities in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. Offer the best college showcase and nationally competitive league platforms. Value players as people first and foremost. If you are looking for an experience in soccer that is unparalleled, SUSA is your home.

WANT TO PLAY IN COLLEGE AND PLAY WITH & AGAINST THE BEST IN THE USA?

Our BOYS and GIRLS programs offer the best college showcasing opportunities in the United States through league and event play in Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) and Elite Clubs Regional League (ECRL). Week in and out our players compete against the best players in the Country and in front of scores of college coaches. There is no better platform to showcase for college or compete than the ECNL and ECRL.

WANT TO PLAY COMPETITIVE SOCCER WITH AN OPPORTUNITY TO ADVANCE?

SUSA also offers programming on a local and regionally competitive basis, through the National Premier League, EDP Soccer league, and local league platforms. Players who excel have the opportunity to move up within the club system.

About SUSA: SUSA Soccer Training was founded in 2001 to enhance the developmental experience of male and female youth soccer players on Long Island through: (i) improving the competitive environment for the players through training and classroom education; (ii) improving the platforms in which all players are showcased through regional and national competitions ; and (iii) improving the overall experience for all level players to continue to love the game of soccer. For more information please visit https://www.susaacademy.com