Hiring for Your Tech Business? Consider Coding Bootcamp Grads

According to a recent Gallup survey, millennials bounced between jobs more frequently than ever before, which is a problem for employers. Photo credit: by Startup Stock Photos from Pixabay.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Hiring is a difficult task, especially for technology positions. These days, it’s tough to find candidates who aren’t only qualified—but who stick around. According to a recent Gallup survey, millennials bounced between jobs more frequently than ever before, which is a problem for employers.

It’s difficult to dispute the importance of dedicated and talented employees, especially in a hot job market. And in the current climate, how do you find motivated and technically skilled candidates with the drive to succeed? How do you find the best person for the job? Here’s a hint: it might not be a fresh college graduate.

Would you consider hiring a coding bootcamp graduate over someone with a college degree? If not, it might be time to reconsider. In this article, we’ll go over the top three reasons to hire a coding bootcamp graduate.

What is a Coding Bootcamp?

Coding bootcamp is a recent arrival to the education scene. These programs are short-term and intensive technology training courses designed to equip students with in-demand IT skills.

Bootcamps, unlike other education programs, only cover skills needed in the workplace. Distraction-free and career-focused bootcamp environments help students stay focused on the tasks that get them jobs.

Although still new to the scene, bootcamps have already proven themselves with successful and well-equipped graduates.

Top Three Reasons to Hire a Bootcamp Graduate

Times are changing, and so is the labor market. If you’re looking for talented and motivated technology professionals, consider searching for a bootcamp graduate. Here’s why.

1) Bootcamp Graduates Are Driven

Coding bootcamps aren’t a cakewalk. These programs, which often last less than a year, cover an enormous amount of highly complex course material. It requires a uniquely powerful internal motivation to pull through an intensive coding program, especially while juggling other responsibilities in the background.

Coding bootcamp students sit for hours mastering brand new subjects, many of which are challenging even for experienced developers. If a student managed to complete a bootcamp successfully, that means they’re capable of putting in the hours and getting the job done.

2) Bootcamp Graduates are Qualified (Here’s the Proof)

Bootcamp graduates trained with professionals and learned the IT skills required for the job. Bootcamps pride themselves on equipping students for the workplace, and it works.

It’s not just bootcamps saying it; hiring managers agree.

According to a recent survey, a whopping 73% of hiring managers agree that former coding bootcamp students are “equally or better equipped” for the job than other candidates. Numbers don’t lie, and it’s easy to see how the unique structure of a bootcamp education benefits companies. Students learn the material they need and come equipped with the skills that matter.

3) Bootcamp Graduates have the Latest Skills

Bootcamps take roughly six months to complete on average, and the curriculum frequently adapts as the industry changes. Curriculum flexibility is particularly important in the tech industry, as new programming languages and systems constantly replace each other.

Bootcamp students begin learning just months before they enter the workforce. And in most cases, students graduate with the most up-to-date and in-demand skills the industry has to offer. IT and coding skills are fresh in the minds of bootcamp graduates, which means they bring the latest and most efficient technologies to the table.

Why are Bootcamp Graduates Likely to Stick Around?

There are several reasons why coding bootcamp graduates tend to stick around.

Additionally, the ambition required to complete bootcamp doesn’t stall immediately after graduation. It takes an enormous amount of effort to succeed, so graduates have developed the ability to set a goal and stick to it.

Is the Bootcamp Model the Future of Education?

Specialization is key to the tech industry, and the trend shows no signs of slowing. As the 21st-century workplace continues to evolve, so must education—and bootcamps already show major signs of success.

It’s impossible to say whether bootcamps will overtake other career education programs. But for high tech positions, they work, and the data supports graduate success.

Companies that hire bootcamp graduates are satisfied, so why not give a bootcamp graduate the opportunity to make your company thrive? Consider tapping into this new pool of potential, and hire a bootcamp graduate for your next tech position.