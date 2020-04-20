CrimeLocalSociety

Anonymous Crime Stoppers Tip Leads To Arrest In Gas Station Assault; Detectives Search For Two Remaining South Florida Subjects

By Joe Mcdermott
Arrest made in gas station assault; detectives search for remaining subjects.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A gas station clerk was punched and robbed last month in unincorporated Central Broward, and Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have made an arrest in the case. After releasing the surveillance video, detectives received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers that named one of the three suspects. Tony Lee, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, was positively identified by the victim as the suspect who reached over the counter and stole his cellphone. According to detectives, Lee has a criminal history including convictions for robbery with a weapon and grand theft.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. March 9, the security cameras outside and inside the Exxon Gas Station at 600 N.W. 27th Ave. captured the scene of two men casually waiting outside the gas station. Soon after the third subject arrives, they head inside the store where one subject asks to buy a pack of cigarettes. Seconds later, he leans over the counter and punches the store clerk in the face hard enough that the victim falls to the ground. 
One man then tears the entire cash register off the counter and flees on foot. Another subject, later identified as Tony Lee, reaches over the countertop, swipes the victim’s cellphone and rides off on a bicycle. All three subjects headed north.

One subject was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and white or light-colored blue jeans. Another subject was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Lee was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering that says “Boss up or sit down” and black pants.
The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for injuries to his face.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

