American Tyranny: Wuhan China Virus Giving Politicians Power to Enforce Dangerous Regulations That Suppress Individual Rights

Governors are using the Wuhan virus to issue executive orders shutting down churches and synagogues, prohibiting religious observance during the recent holidays of Easter and Passover. File photo: Shutterstock, licensed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY – The Wuhan China virus has given politicians in power the authority to enforce dangerous regulations that suppress individual rights. Empowered by the lockdown, governors are continuing to target religious Americans for persecution. These governors are using the Wuhan virus to issue executive orders shutting down churches and synagogues, prohibiting religious observance during the recent holidays of Easter and Passover. Those who violate the rules are fined and even arrested. In Greenville, Mississippi, Christians attended a drive-in church service and stayed in their cars with their windows shut and each person was slapped with a $500 fine.

If the Wuhan virus were the reason for the closures, many other businesses that are non-essential would be shut including abortion businesses and liquor stores. But they’re not. In Michigan, Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer instituted draconian restrictions on people in her state, including banning an individual’s right to visit a friend or relative at their residence even if they live on the same street. But abortion businesses in Michigan are in full-operation, as is the purchase of lottery tickets and liquor. These are essential services. If you need a knee replacement in Michigan, this is non-essential and is now a criminal act.

Gov. Whitmer’s worldview is anti-American and tyrannical, deciding which rights you own and those you don’t, even prioritizing elective abortion – which she calls “life-sustaining” even though it kills a human child – over necessary surgery to repair joint cartilage to end pain.

Tucker Carlson strongly condemned Governor Whitmer’s arbitrary decisions on business closures while leaving abortion clinics open:

“Whitmer deems elective abortion “essential” because the abortion lobby has bankrolled her political career. She’s encouraging liquor and lotto ticket sales because sin taxes levied on the poorest people in Michigan fund her government. She bans church services because she knows who her political opponents are. These aren’t decisions rooted in epidemiology or science. They are partisan political decisions, every one. And she’s not the only governor making them right now.”

The targets of these orders are primarily evangelical Christians. However, in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy fined 15 synagogue worshippers last week. Gov. Murphy appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and Mr. Carlson asked the governor:

“So, you made that decision, and as I noted before, 15 congregants at a synagogue in New Jersey were arrested and charged for being in a synagogue together. Now, the Bill of Rights, as you well know, protects Americans’ right, enshrines their right to practice their religion as they see fit and to congregate together to assemble peacefully. By what authority did you nullify the Bill of Rights in issuing this order? How do you have the power to do that?”

Gov. Murphy gave the following chilling reply: It’s above his pay grade. He wasn’t thinking about the Bill of Rights. When Gov. Murphy was sworn in as 56th governor of the State of New Jersey, he took his oath with his hand on the Bible. Perhaps he should think about that.

The Wuhan virus is being used to silence religious belief and practice. Equally alarming are Americans’ reaction to this encroachment on their freedoms of expression and religious practice. With the exception of the Lansing, Michigan protest opposing Gov. Whitmer’s outrageous executive orders, Americans have been obedient and silent when there should be national outrage and demonstrations at the state capitols of all the governors who are discriminating against people of faith.

In leftist enclaves in New York City, it is not hard to find people who despise President Trump. In a recent “Man on the Street” video, Ami Horowitz interviewed East Village residents who admitted they would rather see an increase in the spread of COVID-19 than to see President Trump re-elected. These people are fools. Are they not aware that it can happen to them?

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have shut down the city and state and extended the lockdown, but abortion businesses remain open. In addition to my state of New York, the following states are not protecting babies from abortion during the Wuhan virus pandemic: Kansas, Virginia, Minnesota, New Mexico, New Jersey, Michigan, North Carolina, Washington, California, Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts. The governors of these states are all Democrats.

In my last article, “The Other Pandemic,” I described an alarming situation that has escalated over the past four weeks:

“A chilling new reality is now in place where venues that are sacred and bring peace and comfort to its members – churches and synagogues that offer prayer services – are being shut down. Some of the reports coming from LifeSiteNews.com are shocking. Priests are banned from giving last rites. A pastor in Tampa Bay, Florida was arrested for leading a service. Pro-lifers were arrested in Greensboro, North Carolina for praying in front of an abortion clinic. This is unprecedented.”

No one argues that the Wuhan virus is serious and life-threatening, but the fatality rate does not come close to the flu and other deadly pandemics. Moreover, we already know that the models are wrong, and that hydroxychloroquine has been used successfully with many people afflicted with the Wuhan virus. The media continues to ridicule President Trump for his efforts and for encouraging the use of the drug. New ethical placenta cell research technologies are now being tested to treat COVID-19 patients here and in Israel, and so far the testing has been promising.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing for more social distancing and the governors continue to enforce more drastic measures to keep people from living. I know people here in New York with elderly family members that have succumbed to the virus. I also know people who have been fired from their jobs and have been unable to pay their health insurance premiums and rent. This extended lockdown is about power and control over people’s thoughts through coercion and fear. If the Democrats succeed in ruining the economy and the unemployment rate continues to climb into the summer, is there any doubt that can alter the election results in November?

This entire fiasco is being orchestrated to destroy President Trump’s approval ratings, and the governors and tech billionaires are willing to ruin the economy to do it. It is not because Democrats want to save the planet, or because they oppose the president’s immigration policies. It’s not because of the fake Russian collusion scandal. It is because President Trump is the most pro-life president in history and the Democratic Party is obsessed with legalized infanticide. They want abortion legal for all nine months of pregnancy, and afterward if the abortionist and mother choose. That’s what the governors want and they are backed by wealthy donors. We have to fight back. Religious pro-life conservatives must not sit idly by – we must increase our efforts online, and be willing to engage in protests in our communities and in civil disobedience demonstrations. We must write letters to our governors denouncing what they are doing and encouraging others to do the same. Otherwise, we will be very unhappy when we wake up on Wednesday, November 4th.