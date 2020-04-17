Over 27k Meals Have Been Served To Boys & Girls Clubs Of Broward County, Members Ages 6-18 At 12 Clubs During The COVID-19 Quarantine

FT. LAUDERDALE – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) has confirmed over 27,000 meals have been served so far — since the Covid-19 quarantine by offering a “Grab-and-go” meal program which benefits all club members in order to help curb the impact from the club closures on the community.

Members of the club present their Boys & Girls Club membership card upon arrival at their respective club and provided a packaged healthy snack plus a lunch/supper meal. While the clubs are not open during the meal service, and kids are not permitted to stay on property once they have received their meals, the opportunity to provide this service is truly an example of a commitment to their club members.

The clubs also offer an “On-Demand Club Experience,” which was launched beginning on March 23rd, as an online programming that allows Club Members to view videos on various topics such as STEAM, the arts, literacy, fitness, character building and more. Each day, a new virtual program is sent to parents. Club Members can access the programming directly through the link, or by visiting the BGCBC website. Promotion of resources to keep everyone up-to-date is conducted though Social Media and direct contact with Club members during their Wellness Check -ins.

“We are so pleased that our 12 Broward County clubs can provide our members and the overall community with these Grab-and-Go snacks and meals as well as On-line Virtual programming during this challenging time,” says Broward County Boys & Girls Clubs Chief Development Officer, Chris Gentile. We will do whatever it takes to continue shaping futures.

As the Grab-and-Go program will continue (while supplies last) until Broward County schools open, the on-going schedule is as follows in all 12 clubs: 4:00PM – 6:00PM: Daily “Grab-and-Go” meals and snacks for club members ages 6 -18. Daily meals range from chicken, ham and turkey sandwiches, Italian subs, Cuban sandwiches, plus healthy snacks such as cheese, fruit & vegetables, yogurt, goldfish crackers, muffins and milk. 12:00PM – 2:00PM: (Saturday only).

About The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving more than 12,000 at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) for the ninth year in a row. Only 3% of the Non-Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence from Charity Navigator. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309.

For more information call (954) 537-1010 or view the website at www.bgcbc.org.