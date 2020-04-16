Suspect Wanted for Burglary In Lake Worth Beach

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, the unknown suspect shown entered a victim’s residence on two occasions, the same day, one hour apart. Both times he helped himself to the victim’s personal property.

LAKE WORTH, FL – Palm Beach County Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect thy say is wanted for a residential burglary in the City of Lake Worth Beach which took place last Thursday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, an unknown suspect entered a victim’s residence on two occasions, the same day, one hour apart. Both times he helped himself to the victim’s personal property.

This incident occurred on April 9, 2020. The residence is located in the 1900 block of Florida Street, City of Lake Worth Beach.

