Suspect Wanted for Burglary In Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH, FL – Palm Beach County Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect thy say is wanted for a residential burglary in the City of Lake Worth Beach which took place last Thursday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, an unknown suspect entered a victim’s residence on two occasions, the same day, one hour apart. Both times he helped himself to the victim’s personal property.

This incident occurred on April 9, 2020. The residence is located in the 1900 block of Florida Street, City of Lake Worth Beach. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

