Broward Detectives Release Images of Subject Wanted for Burglary

By Joe Mcdermott
Security footage captured an unauthorized black male between 20 and 30 years of age with short twisted hair, a mustache and a slight beard inside the building. The male subject was last seen wearing glasses, a blue hooded polka dot sweater with a white zipper and dark gray or black sweatpants.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale detectives released images of a male subject who broke into a commercial building and burglarized several office units on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

According to investigators, at approximately 7:49 a.m. that Saturday, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a break-in to a commercial building located at 840 S.W. 81st Avenue in North Lauderdale. When deputies arrived, they learned that an office unit had been burglarized and ransacked and that two adjacent units had also been broken into.   

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject is asked to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale Detective Lisa Sokol at 954-720-2251. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

