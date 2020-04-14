Museum of Discovery and Science Partners with Broward County Public Schools to Deliver Innovative Virtual Curriculum for Students

During a time when distance learning is at the forefront, this partnership-developed curriculum bolsters 21st century skills, including creativity, critical thinking, design, teamwork, leadership, risk-taking and perseverance.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. – The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) has engineered a weekly STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum aligned with Florida’s new Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (BEST) standards for students of all grade levels to support the Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) Department of Applied Learning. The MODS Challenge began on April 13, allowing students, teachers and parents in grades PreK–12 to solve real-world problems through STEAM and project-based learning.

During a time when distance learning is at the forefront, this partnership-developed curriculum bolsters 21st century skills, including creativity, critical thinking, design, teamwork, leadership, risk-taking and perseverance. Additionally, each week’s challenge offers selected readings for every grade level and access to some of the IMAX® films in MODS’ library of documentaries. The challenges strive to empower students to become STEAM learners and passionate problem-solvers for life.

“It is the Museum’s mission to connect students to inspiring science from PreK through career,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO at MODS. “We are proud to partner with Broward County Public Schools to provide an enriching STEAM curriculum to students. MODS and the District have built an enduring partnership across many years, and through unprecedented times like these, our collaboration will strengthen this community.”

The initiative also provides added real-world experiences for BCPS high school juniors and seniors who are part of MODS’ APP-titude internship program. They are working with MODS educators to create video content for the weekly challenges. APP-titude is a highly coveted internship program at MODS. Through the APP-titude program, student interns have the opportunity to earn college credit, a mini-scholarship and, with the MODS Challenge, volunteer service hours for peer-to-peer learning.

“Our District values the strategic relationship we have with the Museum of Discovery and Science. Through this partnership, we are collaborating to create new, unique learning opportunities for our students and families,” Superintendent Robert W. Runcie said. “The MODS Challenge is just one example of how we are working to transform virtual education with real-world activities that engage students while supporting their ongoing learning.”

Students can access the MODS Challenge curriculum by visiting browardschools.com/learningnevercloses or mods.org/modschallenge (available on April 15).

ABOUT MODS

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today MODS is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. The Museum showcases more than 300 interactive exhibits, immersive films and experiential programs. MODS is committed to The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes more than 400,000 visitors annually from all walks of life. MODS is open every day of the year, except for Thanksgiving, one day in the spring for its Annual Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration (July 24, 2020) and one day in the fall for the Annual Gala (October 24, 2020). Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, call 954.467.MODS (6637) or visit mods.org.

ABOUT MODS’ APP-TITUDE PROGRAM

APP-titude, funded by United Way of Broward County, is a highly-coveted STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) internship a two-year internship for Broward County high school juniors. The internship exposes students entering junior year in fall of 2020 to careers in engineering and computer science while being introduced to coding and app development. The program provides students the opportunity to earn volunteer service hours, college credit, and a mini-scholarship. Students learn through an immersion experience at the Museum during the academic year and participate in a three-week, dual-enrollment course in the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). Upon successful completion of FAU’s college level course, students receive three semester hours of college credit. During the second year, interns mentor the incoming students, continue working on APP development and introduce Museum visitors to the apps. For more information, please email David Webb at STEM@mods.net and for requirements visit mods.org/apptitude.

ABOUT BROWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

“Committed to educating all students to reach their highest potential.” Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is the sixth-largest school district in the nation and the second largest in the State of Florida. BCPS is Florida’s first fully accredited school system since 1962. BCPS has nearly 270,000 students and approximately 175,000 adult students in 241 schools, centers and technical colleges, and 89 charter schools. BCPS serves a diverse student population, with students representing 204 different countries and 191 different languages. To connect with BCPS, visit browardschools.com, follow us on Twitter, on Facebook and download the free BCPS mobile app.