Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Forensic Lab Receives International Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – For the second consecutive year, the Broward Sheriff’s Office forensic laboratory is recognized by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors (ASCLD) for being among the top performing labs worldwide based on Foresight business metrics.

On April 9, 2020, The ASCLD announced 14 forensic laboratories as recipients of the 2020 Foresight Maximus Award, a distinction recognizing the top performing forensic laboratories in the world. The 2020 Foresight Maximus award was presented to participant laboratories operating at 90% or better of peak efficiency and productivity.

Started in 2007 by a cooperative agreement between the West Virginia University College of Business and Economics and the National Institute of Justice, the Foresight program is a business-guided, self-evaluation of forensic science laboratories, which began with local, regional, state and national agencies in North America. Over the years, the program has expanded to include several laboratories in Europe. Economics, accounting, finance and forensic faculty from WVU provide assistance, guidance and analysis.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Laboratory is the only full-service, internationally accredited laboratory in Broward County, receiving over 20,000 cases per year and was the first sheriff’s office crime laboratory to become internationally accredited by ASCLD. The scope of the BSO Crime Laboratory’s accreditation includes the following forensic disciplines: Controlled Substances, DNA, Firearms/Tool Marks/Impression Evidence and Latent Print Examination. Additionally, the majority of the forensic scientists at BSO’s Crime Laboratory have successfully attained certification by their discipline’s respective certification bodies including: the American Board of Criminalistics, the Association of Firearm and Tool Mark Examiners and the International Association for Identification.

BSO’s Crime Laboratory employs just over 50 staff members, serving the 1.87 million residents of Broward County.