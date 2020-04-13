Suspect Wanted for Robbery at Stop-N-Shop In West Palm Beach

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 30 – 40 years of age, 6’ tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs with facial hair. This incident occurred on April 1, 2020 at 11:12 am at the Stop-N-Shop located in the 1500 block of 45th Street in Mangonia Park.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Police are searching for a man who is wanted for a business robbery at the Stop-N-Shop grocery store in Mangonia Park. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, an unknown suspect entered the business, attacked the store owner then stole $1000 in cash before fleeing the store on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 30 – 40 years of age, 6’ tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs with facial hair. This incident occurred on April 1, 2020 at 11:12 am at the Stop-N-Shop located in the 1500 block of 45th Street in Mangonia Park.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.