Domestic Relations Call Leaves One Man Dead In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Pompano Beach.

According to Sergeant Donald Prichard of the Broward’s Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:26 p.m., April 12, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Northeast 11th Court in Pompano Beach regarding a shots fired call. After deputies arrived to investigate a domestic-related shooting, at some point, Miguel Gomez, 56, fired shots at deputies who returned fire killing him.

The firearm was recovered on scene. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies or anyone else was injured. Broward’s Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the domestic-related incident, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.