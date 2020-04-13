CrimeLocalSociety

Domestic Relations Call Leaves One Man Dead In Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

According to the Broward’s Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:26 p.m Sunday night, deputies responded to a shots fired call. After deputies arrived to investigate a domestic-related shooting, Miguel Gomez, 56, was involved in a shooting with police.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Pompano Beach.

According to Sergeant Donald Prichard of the Broward’s Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:26 p.m., April 12, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Northeast 11th Court in Pompano Beach regarding a shots fired call. After deputies arrived to investigate a domestic-related shooting, at some point, Miguel Gomez, 56, fired shots at deputies who returned fire killing him.

The firearm was recovered on scene. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies or anyone else was injured. Broward’s Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the domestic-related incident, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Annual Broward Heart Walk, Sponsored by Rick Case Automotive…

George McGregor

“770 Moshiach Center” Landmark Synagogue In Lauderhill…

George McGregor

Rick Case Auto Group Offers Complementary Automotive…

George McGregor
1 of 286