Elderly Women Targeted In Attempted Armed Robbery In Lauderdale Lakes

By Joe Mcdermott
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives have released surveillance video of a male subject who attempted to rob two elderly females after they returned home from the grocery store. 

According to detectives, just before 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a robbery attempt at the Cypress Chase South apartment complex located at 2649 N.W. 48th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes. 

As the elderly female victims rounded the corner of the apartment complex carrying groceries, they were confronted by a male subject armed with a handgun. The subject demanded the victims hand over their purses, but then ran off after one of the victims screamed out. 

The subject, described to be a tall, lean black male in his 20s last seen wearing a black shirt, red shorts and dark blue wide-brimmed hat, was caught on camera exiting the rear passenger side of a white Ford Fusion moments before the incident occurred. The driver of the Ford appears to be wearing a white tank top.  

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact BSO Robbery Detective Marcos Ruiz-Toledo at 954-321-5018. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

