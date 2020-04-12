“#MeToo” – Do the Feminists Practice Misandry?

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) who recently stated that men must step up in the era of “#MeToo” or just shut up, asks Judge Brett Kavanaugh if he has ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a physical nature. September 2018, Photo credit: C-SPAN.

DELRAY, FL – Never heard of that word? It is the antonym of “misogyny” which is defined as hatred of women. “Misandry” is defined as the hatred of men. Hawaii Senator, Mazie Hirono, recently stated that men must step up in the era of “#Me Too” or just shut up. That belligerent statement seems to be the prevailing opinion of many feminist groups who blame all men for all misbehavior against women. Placing all men in the same boat as women abusers seems to be quite a misguided blanket statement.

According to these emotionally charged statements by feminists, if you don’t believe or you question the motives of women, you are classified as a misogynist. They say all women should be believed if they make a claim that they have been abused by a man, no if’s, and’s, or but’s, no matter if the facts are dubious or even non-existent.

The accusations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, fell into this category. Regardless of of his exemplary record of integrity and judicial achievement, he had to defend himself against a nebulous charge of sexual abuse of 36 years ago, as a 17 year old, by a woman he may or may not have known. According to the “fake news” media, without any real proof at all, they had accused, tried, and convicted him without even a trial or any corroborating witnesses. A sane person observing this hysteria should’ve been able to come to the conclusion that they could “smell a rat”. This last minute “Hail Mary” against Judge Kavanaugh, pushed by the Democrats to stall or postpone the elevation of him to the Supreme Court, seemed to be an act of desperation on the part of the Democrats. They wanted to delay a vote before the mid-term elections of 2018 hoping that the Democrats would prevail and be able to take back control of the Senate, thereby voiding the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh. The Democrats did get control of the House of Representatives, but the Republicans retained control of the Senate.

The “#MeToo” movement seems to be the motivating factor in this charade of the confirmation process. Why should we have accepted the charges of a partisan Democrat woman activist who was a “Bernie” supporter and who had also contributed to the Hillary Clinton campaign? This had all the markings of a “political hit job” for only partisan political purposes.

The women who practice “misandry”, would do or say anything to ruin the reputation of this outstanding jurist, not because he is deficient in the law (he had an A plus rating by the Bar Association), but because of his judicial philosophy which they disagreed with. They used this dubious, uncorroborated charge of sexual abuse as the reason he should have been denied confirmation. It didn’t work.

That charade must end and the Senate must, in the future, confirm stellar nominees, like Kavanaugh, in order to bring sanity back into the realm of fairness and due diligence in the confirmation process. Enough of the “politics of personal destruction”.