Rick Case Auto Group Offers Complementary Automotive Disinfecting Service To All South Florida Residents; Seven Participating Locations

SUNRISE, FL – Rick Case Automotive Group is offering all South Florida residents a free Automotive Disinfecting Service. The service is offered at all South Florida Rick Case dealerships and is designed to work quickly and efficiently by disinfecting the interior of the vehicles in just 10 minutes.

A lot of living happens inside your car, whether you drive your car for a rideshare service or use it for everyday life. Bacteria and other germs can gather in the areas of your car that you and your passengers touch. Appointments are not necessary for this service; therefore Rick Case encourages you to stop by and disinfect your car now for a healthier, safer ride.

Available at the following locations:

Rick Case Honda (I-75 at Griffin Road) : Monday-Saturday 8am-6pm

The Rick Case Automotive Group celebrates its 58th year in business: The Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 16 dealerships in Florida, Georgia and Ohio, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Maserati, Acura, Audi, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, FIAT, Alfa Romeo and Honda Automobiles & Motorcycles, including the World’s Largest Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia and Volkswagen dealerships located in Broward County, Florida. Rick Case Automotive Group’s national headquarters are located at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, FL. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.