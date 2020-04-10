National Salute To America’s Heroes: Presented By Hyundai, Announces Postponement Of 2020 Hyundai Air and Sea Show, Seeking Nominations

While announcing the postponement, the NSAH and Hyundai introduced a community-based nomination initiative, titled “Salute 365,” that will recognize local healthcare professionals, first responders and others who are tirelessly fighting and risking their own safety to care for members of the local community. Photo: National Salute To America’s Heroes, Facebook

“Salute 365” Initiative Featuring 2020 Hyundai Sonata Giveaway To Healthcare, First Responders,and Unsung Community Heroes Announced, 2020 Hyundai Sonata Car Giveaway Will Take Place On Memorial Day Weekend

MIAMI BEACH – The National Salute to America’s Heroes (NSAH), presented by Hyundai, one of the country’s largest military air and sea shows, has announced the cancellation of this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show had been scheduled to take place over Memorial Day weekend.

However, while announcing the postponement, the NSAH and Hyundai introduced a community-based nomination initiative, titled “Salute 365,” that will recognize local healthcare professionals, first responders and others who are tirelessly fighting and risking their own safety to care for members of the local community.

“We at the National Salute to America’s Heroes are always very focused on the health and safety of our guests, team members, and military partners. As we align with recommendations and guidelines from local, state and global agencies, it was prudent to cancel the 2020 Hyundai Air and Sea Show,” said Mickey Markoff, executive producer of The National Salute to America’s Heroes, presented by Hyundai. “Given the regional and national concerns about COVID-19, we want to do what is best for the community at this time.”

Beginning immediately, NSAH is looking for nominations for four heroes who will be awarded new Hyundai Sonatas as recognition for their outstanding service. The NSAH will select winners in each of the following categories: healthcare professional; first responder; unsung community hero, and present them with a 2020 Hyundai Sonata on Memorial Day.

“Because our show is so closely connected with Memorial Day, we think it’s fitting to pay tribute on that day to the deserving members of our community who are on the front lines fighting against this world-wide pandemic and express our appreciation and gratitude for their service,” added Markoff.

“We’ve been a proud partner of the National Salute to America’s Heroes since its inception,” said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “In keeping with this terrific partnership, we’re already looking forward to next year’s event but wanted to do something now that shows our commitment to the NSAH while recognizing some of the local heroes working to put this pandemic behind us. Hyundai has always been a brand that does the right thing for people, so we are pleased to be a part of this Salute 365 initiative and recognizing those unsung heroes during this crisis.”

According to Markoff, “the initiative will seek nominations from the general public through traditional/non-traditional media sources requesting stories of deserving individuals who through their actions during this crisis have displayed incredible courage and emerged as heroes in their community.”

Nominations in all categories can be made at USASalute.com/hero. Winners will be picked by May 15 and announced over Memorial Day weekend.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will resume next year during Memorial Day weekend on May 29 – 30, 2021.

About the National Salute to America’s Heroes presented by Hyundai: The National Salute to America’s Heroes presented by Hyundai is a nationwide two-day celebration held on Miami Beach, Florida featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, Music Explosion presented by Hyundai, and Salute 365 initiative. Held Memorial Day Weekend, the National Salute to America’s Heroes presented by Hyundai focuses on honoring and paying tribute to the military and first responders who protect the freedoms of all Americans. For more information, please visit, www.USAsalute.com.

For more information and to view the promotional video, please visit, www.USAsalute.com.

Follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/nationalsalute/

Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/usasalute

Like on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/USASalute/

Subscribe to channel on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfn5eQ0ybQmMIIejiwRAP_g

Keep up with The National Salute to America’s Heroes presented by Hyundai via social media updates with hashtags for posts: #Salute365 #USASalute #HyundaiSalute