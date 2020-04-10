Man Dead After Causing Disturbance, Attempting To Breach Fort Lauderdale Airport Checkpoint; became irrational, Yelling at Jet Blue Staff Members

According to detectives, at approximately 9:11 a.m., April 9, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Terminal #3 in regard to a disturbance involving a male yelling at Jet Blue staff members. Photo credit: Tateyama / Shutterstock.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Deputies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport intercept a man attempting to breach a security checkpoint. According to detectives, at approximately 9:11 a.m., April 9, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Terminal #3 in regard to a disturbance involving a male yelling at Jet Blue staff members.

Police say the male, later identified as Kevon Todd, 29, became irrational when deputies’ arrived and began to run toward the security checkpoint area. Deputies immediately attempted to stop Todd, who began to physically resist.

After the physical struggle, deputies were able to detain Todd and brought him to the front of the terminal where Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was notified and responded. As Fire Rescue was evaluating and tending to Todd, he became unresponsive. Fire Rescue began life-saving measures and transported Todd to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 11:25 a.m.

Todd was later transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office and is pending a post-mortem examination. Deputies involved sustained minor injuries and were medically cleared. This incident in an ongoing investigation assigned to the homicide unit.