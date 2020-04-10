HANDY Receives Huge Donation From Freshpoint Produce Distributor; Being Distributed To Youth and Families In Broward And Miami-Dade Counties

FreshPoint South Florida Delivery Truck with 600 crates of produce to be used across Broward and Miami-Dade Counties to serve thousands of disadvantaged youth and families who are struggling more than ever during these times. Photo courtesy of HANDY.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – HANDY (Helping Abused Neglected Disadvantaged Youth) received a donation of 600 crates of fresh produce from FreshPoint South Florida on Saturday, April 4. The produce was delivered to Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, one of HANDY’s strategic partners who volunteered their grounds to assist in receiving the donation. The fresh produce will be used across Broward and Miami-Dade Counties to serve thousands of disadvantaged youth and families who are struggling more than ever during these times.

Aaron Parkinson, Co-owner, Xtreme Action Park; Jennifer Thomas-Sassone, General Manager, Xtreme Action Park; Seth Behar, Director of Technology and Operations, Xtreme Action Park; Jennifer Cohen, Chief Development Officer, HANDY; and Kirk Brown, CEO, HANDY. Photo courtesy of HANDY.

“We are so grateful for the donation made from FreshPoint South Florida and to our strategic partner Xtreme Action Park for allowing us to receive the goods at their location and to all those involved who helped make this donation possible,” said Kirk Brown, CEO of HANDY. “The 600 crates of product will not only help our HANDY youth and families, but also thousands of families across South Florida who are in need during this trying time.”

Jennifer Thomas-Sassone, General Manager of Xtreme Action Park and Jennifer Cohen, Chief Development Officer of HANDY. Photo courtesy of HANDY.

This generous donation of $22,235 worth of produce was received by HANDY who then shared the goods to help other community organizations including Xtreme Action Park, and Feeding South Florida families. The donated fresh produce included watermelon, raspberries, pineapples, strawberries, oranges, potatoes, onions, carrots and much more.

Fresh produce donated to HANDY and shared with Xtreme Action Park and Feeding South Florida families. Photo courtesy of HANDY.

“FreshPoint South Florida is proud to support HANDY and give back to the community,” said Kelly Walsh, Produce Specialist of FreshPoint South Florida.

With the hard work of the community and coming together, these organizations have been able to give back to our most vulnerable populations. These donations will assist in the lives of thousands of youth and families in the community.

“The Xtreme Team would like to express gratitude to David Goldfarb, our managing partner, for his unwavering support that encourages us to give back to the community. His background of global giving is embedded in the DNA of Xtreme Action Park,” said Jennifer Thomas-Sassoone, General Manager of Xtreme Action Park. “We are grateful for FreshPoint’s donation to the community and to our Xtreme Team Members, providing produce to help us keep our team fed and healthy during this challenging time. Xtreme and HANDY have formed a partnership that embraces the strengths of both organizations, with one goal, to support the community we call home.”

HANDY is an award-winning non-profit organization that provides life skills, education and a supportive community for Broward County children in foster and relative/nonrelative care associated with the child dependency system. With school closures and job disruptions due to COVID-19, HANDY youth and families are presented with an even greater threat than usual. HANDY continues to make it their mission to serve youth and families in care with required food, supplies and resources.