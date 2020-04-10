FLITE Center in Fort Lauderdale to Serve as Emergency Relief Center for the Transitional Independent Living (TIL) System of Care Community

The Jim Moran Foundation and United Way of Broward County grant COVID-19 Emergency Funds to FLITE Center to help those affected by the pandemic. Photo Shutterstock, licensed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – FLITE Center, a centralized facility in Broward County for dependent youth to learn the skills needed for independent living, has created and will serve as an emergency Relief Center for the Transitional Independent Living (TIL) System of Care Community.

The Relief Center, located on FLITE Center’s campus at 5201 NW 33rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, will provide necessary emergency resources for any youth enrolled in the TIL System of Care including youth with special and behavioral needs, victims of trafficking, those who are unemployed, homeless or dealing with any other unfortunate circumstance. At the Relief Center, FLITE Center staff will serve as the frontline for emergency assistance. They will be stocking their pantry by collecting donations including non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, gift cards and monetary donations.

“At this time, we would like to truly thank The Jim Moran Foundation for its generous donation and United Way of Broward County for its gracious grant, both of which will help fund the Relief Center,” said Christine Frederick, CEO of FLITE Center. “Many of our youth in the community and enrolled in our program rely on resources provided by FLITE Center, so it is heartwarming to see these organizations and others in the community coming together to provide support for our most vulnerable youth.”

While this support has been a tremendous help, additional donations are still critically needed at this time to help with the following emergency areas: utility assistance, rent/mortgage assistance, food, transportation (gas/mass transit) and household supplies.

To help further assist in this time of need for our youth or to find out how you can help during this critical time please visit https://www.flitecenter.org/needs.

FLITE Center’s mission is to guide those aging out of foster care and other vulnerable youth for a successful transition to independence through housing, education, employment, and system of care coordination. At any given time, there are approximately 600 youth between the age of 18 and 23 that have exited the foster care system in Broward County and another 120 youth that are getting prepared for their transition out on their own. FLITE Center is a resource to connect young adults aging out of foster care with the full range of assistance that’s available in the community.

ABOUT FLITE CENTER:

The Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training and Education Center (FLITE), created by The Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale, The Community Foundation of Broward and the United Way of Broward County, opened its doors in 2009 offering comprehensive and seamless service delivery for youth aging out of Broward County’s child welfare system. FLITE Center’s renewed mission is to guide those aging out of foster care and other vulnerable youth for a successful transition to independence through housing, education, employment, and system of care coordination. The vision is that no youth face the journey to adulthood alone.

FLITE Center youth are referred directly from ChildNet and from agencies throughout the county who encounter transitioning youth in need. FLITE works collaboratively with over a dozen organizations to evaluate county and system-wide outcomes for young adults that help to highlight any need for system and process improvements and further program development. Working in partnership with each other has increased FLITE’s ability to fully serve and support youth facing any number of barriers, especially homelessness.

ChildNet’s Independent Living Unit along with various other service providers, outpost at FLITE Center making it easy for youth to access multiple services in one location. The intent was purposeful as it prevents youth from having to travel to various locations, getting bounced from agency to agency, in order to achieve one common goal. Along with FLITE’s partners, expanded, enhanced, and additional services and supports can now be seen across all domains and are pulled into one convenient location for the youth’s access. For more information, please visit www.flitecenter.org

ABOUT THE JIM MORAN FOUNDATION:

Founded by automotive pioneer Jim Moran, the mission of The Jim Moran Foundation is to improve the quality of life for the youth and families of Florida through the support of innovative programs and opportunities that meet the ever-changing needs of the community. The Foundation has invested more than $140 million in education, elder care, family strengthening, and youth transitional living initiatives since its inception in 2000 with efforts currently focused in Broward, Palm Beach and Duval counties. Through a long-term Grant Agreement, The Foundation’s significant funders are JM Family Enterprises, Inc., and its subsidiaries, including Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC. To learn more, visit www.jimmoranfoundation.org or call (954) 429-2122.

ABOUT UNITED WAY OF BROWARD COUNTY:

United Way of Broward County is a volunteer driven, community-based, non-profit organization servicing Broward County for 80 years. United Way of Broward County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. United Way of Broward County is the catalyst for change and convener of partnerships that unite the hearts, minds, and resources within the Broward community. For more information, please visit www.UnitedWayBroward.org.