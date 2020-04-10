Annual Broward Heart Walk, Sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group, Moves Iconic Event Online As Community Practices “Safer at Home”

With the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic keeping more Americas at home, the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is moving its iconic Broward Heart Walk online. Photo: rickcasevip.com

SUNRISE, FL – On Sunday, May 10, join the Rick Case Automotive Group, at the Virtual 26th Annual Broward Heart Walk online by visiting Facebook/AmericanHeartAssociationMiami.

The Broward Heart Walk is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. With the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic keeping more Americas at home, the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is embracing the new normal and moving its iconic Broward Heart Walk online.

“The Broward Heart Walk will be just as memorable virtually during this year’s event which has already raised funds towards research, advocacy, CPR Training and to promote better health,” says sponsor Rick Case, Rick Case Automotive Group.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority during this health crisis. While our community is practicing being “safer at home” we want to be sure they are also safely getting fresh air and physical activity in their community each day.” Said Osmel “Ozzie” Delgado, COO Cleveland Clinic Florida Region and 2020 Broward heart Walk co-chair. “As our community comes together to protect one another through this health pandemic, I am looking forward to taking a break on Sunday, May 10th and walking with my family and virtually with the rest of Broward County.”

The Broward Heart Walk, held in the spring annually, is a culmination of the grand efforts of the community to raise life-saving funds for our number one health threat- heart disease. Along with their Vice Chair committee, many Broward companies and fundraising heart walkers, event chairs Ozzie Delgado and Tony Coley have raised a record setting $1.1M to date.

On May 10th, Broward area Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 9:00AM. Here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved

Try strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats. Create an at-home circuit workout

On the day of, post pictures and videos to document your activity using #BrowardHeartWalk

