Two Local Agencies Join Forces To Support Seniors During Pandemic; Helps in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties

Seniors who are in immediate crisis or need someone to talk to after hours, or are in a food crisis having been without food for several days, are encouraged to call 2-1-1. Image by Tania Van den Berghen from Pixabay.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Area Agency on Aging Palm Beach Treasure Coast and 211 HelpLine Palm Beach and Treasure Coast are collaborating to address the public’s increasing needs during the pandemic. Both agencies serve Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

The Area Agency on Aging announced today a COVID-19 expansion to their Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC Helpline). Seniors 60+ are encouraged to call the ADRC Helpline for assistance with food, food stamps, COVID 19 information such as testing sites, and questions on Medicare or Medicaid. Call the ADRC Helpline at 1.866.684.5885. Specially trained counselors are available to help in English, Spanish or Creole Monday through Friday 8:00 – 5:00.

211 Palm Beach Treasure Coast, is in its fourth decade of providing a team of specially trained staff to assist callers with crisis counseling, crisis and suicide intervention, information, assessment and referral to community services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Help is always free, confidential, non-judgmental and available by dialing 2-1-1, texting your zip code to 898-211 or you can chat online.

“The Area Agency on Aging is working closely with 2-1-1, the Department of Elder Affairs and the aging network of providers to support our seniors,” said Dwight D. Chenette, MPH, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Area Agency on Aging Palm Beach/Treasure Coast. “As seniors continue to shelter at home, the needs are expected to grow and we are here to connect seniors with services.”

Seniors who are in immediate crisis or need someone to talk to after hours, or are in a food crisis having been without food for several days, are encouraged to call 2-1-1.

“211 is here for the community during this challenging time- to provide information as well as comfort and support …we are also here if a person is feeling anxious and overwhelmed and just needs to talk,” said Sharon L’Herrou, President/CEO of 211 Palm Beach/Treasure Coast. “211 is happy to learn about the expanded food support being offered by the Area Agency on Aging and to partner with them to make sure none of our seniors go hungry.”

211 Palm Beach/Treasure Coast is a private nonprofit 501(c)3 agency that was started in 1971 in Palm Beach County as a drug hotline, and quickly expanded into crisis counseling and suicide prevention. 211 is accredited by the American Association for Suicidology, for Chat services, and by the national accrediting agency for information and referral, the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems (AIRS).

Learn more about 211 Palm Beach/Treasure Coast at https://211palmbeach.org

The Area Agency on Aging is dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the independence, dignity and well-being of seniors, adults with disabilities, veterans of all ages and those who care for them in a manner that values diversity, reflects the communities we serve and embraces the collaboration of the aging network.

Learn more about The Area Agency on Aging at www.YourADRC.org