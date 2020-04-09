CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Looking for Vehicles Involved In Deadly Hit and Run

By Joe Mcdermott
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident which took place on April 6 in unincorporated Broward.

According to Broward’s Sheriff’s Office detectives, at approximately 10:14 p.m., April 6, a woman, identified as Erica Neal, was killed after exiting a Broward County Transit bus. Neal was attempting to cross West Sunrise Boulevard when an unidentified vehicle struck her in the center, westbound thru lane. The vehicle then fled the scene, and Neal was subsequently struck by several other vehicles.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pronounced Neal deceased on scene. The drivers of all vehicles failed to remain on the scene. A witness to the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with traffic homicide investigators.

The traffic homicide investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

