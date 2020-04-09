CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Fort Lauderdale

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting at 2651 N.W. 8th Place in Fort Lauderdale. Image: Google Street Views.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in unincorporated Central Broward. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, Broward County Regional Communications received a shooting call at 2651 N.W. 8th Place in Fort Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at approximately 4:05 p.m. and located a female, identified as Misty Sharp, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Sharp was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue where she was later pronounced dead. A search warrant was executed at the residence as part of the homicide investigation which resulted in the detectives locating Sharp’s dog suffering from a gunshot wound. The dog was transported to a veterinarian who described the dog’s injury as not life threatening. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating, and the case remains ongoing.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

What Does Recovery From COVID-19 Look Like? It Depends, A…

Judith Graham

COVID-19 Crisis Threatens Beleaguered Assisted Living…

Laura Ungar

Retiree-Rich Palm Beach County Leads Florida In COVID-19…

Phil Galewitz
1 of 280