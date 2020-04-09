Broward Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Fort Lauderdale

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting at 2651 N.W. 8th Place in Fort Lauderdale. Image: Google Street Views.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in unincorporated Central Broward. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, Broward County Regional Communications received a shooting call at 2651 N.W. 8th Place in Fort Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at approximately 4:05 p.m. and located a female, identified as Misty Sharp, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Sharp was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue where she was later pronounced dead. A search warrant was executed at the residence as part of the homicide investigation which resulted in the detectives locating Sharp’s dog suffering from a gunshot wound. The dog was transported to a veterinarian who described the dog’s injury as not life threatening. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating, and the case remains ongoing.