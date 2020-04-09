CrimeSocietyU.S. News

As COVID-19 Surges, So Does Domestic Violence

By Andrea Sears
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

The lack of privacy during stay-at-home orders can make accessing domestic violence services more difficult for the people who need them. Shutterstock.com licensed.

NEW YORK – While stay-at-home measures appear to be slowing the spread of the new coronavirus, they are also leading to an increase in domestic violence.

It’s a worldwide phenomenon. Where social distancing keeps people in their homes, reports of domestic violence have surged.

In New York City, visits to the city’s domestic violence website more than doubled in the past three weeks.

Although many city and state services have been curtailed by the pandemic, Anna Maria Diamanti – director of family and matrimonial practice at the legal services organization Her Justice – says courts still are open for virtual appearances in emergency proceedings.

“The courts are up and running for Order of Protection applications,” says Diamanti, “and there are agencies out there that are available to help for those services.”

The New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline has contact information for local support programs throughout the state, at 800-942-6906.

But Diamanti notes there are victims who are sheltering or quarantined with their abusers, and who may not able to take advantage of remote access to the courts or other service providers.

“We have been working with various city agencies to try to find solutions for those folks, and it’s really difficult,” says Diamanti. “We’ve had a couple of clients now where we’re literally trying to get them extricated from that home, and it’s been really tough.”

She adds if it feels unsafe to contact city or legal services, it may be possible to let a family member or neighbor know that help is needed.

Diamanti points out that even with constraints imposed by the pandemic, domestic violence shelters are still operating.

“Those services are still open and available,” says Diamanti, “but it may be a little bit longer or more difficult process than usual, because there’s going to be concerns about exposure and things related to that.”

At an April 3 news conference, Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, emphasized that law enforcement will fully investigate every reported case of domestic violence.

Comment via Facebook
Andrea Sears

Andrea Sears has been a radio journalist for 30 years participating mostly at WBAI-Pacifica Radio in NYC as an editor, anchor and reporter for more than two decades. Sears contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the New York News Connection, a Bureau of the Public News Service.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Broward Detectives Looking for Vehicles Involved In Deadly…

Joe Mcdermott

What’s Missing In The Coronavirus Response

Shefali Luthra

What Does Recovery From COVID-19 Look Like? It Depends, A…

Judith Graham
1 of 393