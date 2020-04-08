Inmate Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Dies In Broward County Hospital

According to Broward authorities,While at the hospital, while the inmate was at the hospital he was tested for COVID-19 and confirmed positive on April 1. Detectives said the inmate suffered from preexisting medical conditions, and no foul play is suspected.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of an inmate who was hospitalized and being treated after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

The elderly inmate was pronounced deceased at Northwest Medical Center in Margate, Florida at approximately 3:28 p.m. on April 7. The inmate’s identity and arrest details are being withheld in order to protect his medical privacy.

According to Broward authorities, when the inmate was arrested in mid-March, he showed no signs of COVID-19. On March 31, during a routine screening, the inmate refused a medical test recommended by the jail’s healthcare staff. The test was not related to COVID-19. As a result, he was transported from the jail’s infirmary to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. While at the hospital, he was tested for COVID-19 and confirmed positive on April 1.

Detectives said the inmate suffered from preexisting medical conditions, and no foul play is suspected. The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death pending an examination.

The investigation continues.