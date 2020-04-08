Detectives Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Lake Worth Beach

According to the Palm Beach Sheriffs Office, a victim of a shooting said they were shot in an alley behind the 1300 block of South Federal Highway.Deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the area to investigate further. No suspect or motive is known at this time.Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, just after midnight, at 12:48 am, a victim of a shooting walked into JFK medical center with a gunshot wound that allegedly occurred in Lake Worth Beach. The victim said it occurred somewhere in the area of an alley behind the 1300 block of South Federal Highway.

Deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the area to investigate further. No suspect or motive is known at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.