Detectives Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, just after midnight, at 12:48 am, a victim of a shooting walked into JFK medical center with a gunshot wound that allegedly occurred in Lake Worth Beach. The victim said it occurred somewhere in the area of an alley behind the 1300 block of South Federal Highway.

Deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the area to investigate further. No suspect or motive is known at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

