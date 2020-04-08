COPS: Suspect Caught During Attempted Burglary in Lake Worth Beach

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, Odaine Currie, 28, was located hiding in bushes after he failed to comply with a K9 unit and other patrol officers commands to surrender. He was eventually taken into custody and later transported to JFK hospital for injuries sustained during the commission of the crimes and resisting law enforcement. He was later transported to jail and charged with burglary and resisting arrest.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – A twenty eight year old man is in the Palm Beach County jail for attempting to burglarize two residences in Lake Worth Beach when he was caught during the act by one of the victims and attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended, police said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, yesterday, April 7, a victim heard loud banging and glass breaking coming from his neighbor’s residence in the 400 block of North F Street. Upon investigating the noise he witnessed the suspect, Odaine Currie, 28, using a large fixed bladed knife to break out the bottom pane of glass to the front window of the apartment. The suspect being surprised by the witness dropped the knife and fled the area through the rear of the complex towards 4th Ave North.

Several Deputies responding to the area witnessed the suspect fleeing through yards and alleyways south east towards Lucerne Ave. A perimeter was quickly established and the suspect was contained within the perimeter. As the incident was unfolding an additional victim reported that he caught the suspect breaking the front window to his residence and was trying to climb through the window. This burglary occurred mere minutes before the one called in by the witness.

With both Burglaries confirmed K9 Deputy deployed his K9 partner and began to track the suspect. The suspect was located hiding in bushes in front of the 100 block of North F Street and failed to comply with the K9 Deputy’s and other road patrol Deputies commands to surrender and exit the bushes.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and later transported to JFK hospital for injuries sustained during the commission of the crimes and resisting law enforcement. He was later transported to jail and charged with burglary and resisting arrest.

Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.