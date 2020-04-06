Miami-Dade Police Department Investigating Police Involved Shooting

According to investigators, responding officers observed a subject’s vehicle fleeing, and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the subject proceeded to ram into the officers’ vehicles; officers discharged their firearms, striking him. File photo: Marco Curaba Shutterstock.com

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a police shooting involving officers from the North Miami Beach Police Department.

According to investigators, police officers were dispatched to a bank located at 1190 NE 163 Street regarding a fraud in progress. The responding officers observed the subject’s vehicle fleeing, and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of NE 12 Avenue and 163 Street. The subject proceeded to ram into the officers’ vehicles, when the officers discharged their firearms, striking him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, and pronounced him deceased at the scene. None of the officers were injured during the incident. The investigation continues…