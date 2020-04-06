CrimeLocalSociety

Miami-Dade Police Department Investigating Police Involved Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
According to investigators, responding officers observed a subject’s vehicle fleeing, and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the subject proceeded to ram into the officers’ vehicles; officers discharged their firearms, striking him. File photo: Marco Curaba Shutterstock.com

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a police shooting involving officers from the North Miami Beach Police Department.

According to investigators, police officers were dispatched to a bank located at 1190 NE 163 Street regarding a fraud in progress. The responding officers observed the subject’s vehicle fleeing, and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of NE 12 Avenue and 163 Street. The subject proceeded to ram into the officers’ vehicles, when the officers discharged their firearms, striking him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, and pronounced him deceased at the scene. None of the officers were injured during the incident. The investigation continues…

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

