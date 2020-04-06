CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Driver of Mazda SUV for Hit & Run in Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division Detectives are seeking information on an SUV involved in a serious hit and run last night where a pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the report, a black 2007-2009 Mazda CX-9 sport utility vehicle was traveling northbound on Kirk Road when it collided with a pedestrian who was riding his bicycle southbound on the east shoulder of the roadway. As the Mazda approached the pedestrian identified as Pedro Montes, 54, the passenger side front of collided with the front of the bicycle. The vehicle failed to remain on scene and fled northbound on Kirk Road toward Lake Worth Road. Montes was transported to St Marys Medical Center with serious injuries.

Based on vehicle parts left on scene, detectives were able to ascertain that it is a black 2007-2009 Mazda CX-9 sport utility vehicle that will have passenger side front end damage. Anyone with information on this collision please contact Investigator Troy Snelgrove at 561-681-4536.

